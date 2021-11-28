Baton Rouge Community College hosted a diversity breakfast and panel discussion Nov. 19 in recognition of Native American Heritage Month.
The month is designated to offer education about Native American tribes, to raise awareness about the unique challenges native people have faced historically and in the present, and to highlight ways tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges.
The purpose of this event was to recognize Louisiana’s distinctive representation of Native American tribes and to celebrate their unique heritage and contributions to the state. The dialogue focused on history, educational equity, leadership empowerment, entrepreneurial advancement and future economic opportunities for intentional inclusion.
Panelists included Marshall Pierite, chairman/CEO, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana; David Sickey, CEO of Sickey Global Strategies and former chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana; and B. Cheryl Smith, chief of the Jena Band of Choctaw.
Exchange Club adopts 18 teachers
The Exchange Club of Baton Rouge presented its 25th annual Adopt-A-Teacher program at the Nov. 18 meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
Eighteen new elementary school teachers received grants to assist them with the purchase of start-up materials for their classrooms. All of the grants were in the form of gift cards to School Aids.
The teachers and their schools were Phyllis Allison, Bria Coleman and Kurt Whitman, Wedgewood; Lori Blair, Greenbrier; Brandi Chapman, Crestworth; Jessica Cheatham, Christina Dalmau, Megan N. Juneau and Allison Schwartz, Woodlawn; Karley Doyle and Kaylor Goodyear, Magnolia Woods; Rachel Duet, Shenandoah; Jessica Jones George, Glen Oaks Park; Joanie Lemelle and Lori Porter, Buchanan; Nancy Reed, Melrose; Chanikarn Wanmalikphan, Audubon; and Nadia Whitfield, University Terrace.
Doyle was adopted by the Baton Rouge Area Society of Psychologists. Other major partners included School Aids, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Capital One Bank, Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Parker’s Pharmacy, Giraphic Prints, Louisiana Companies, East Baton Rouge Lions Club, Lillian and John Grossley, Dr. Richard Flicker, Dr. Darlyne Nemeth, Joy and Bruce Hammatt, Dr. Christine Angelloz, Dr. Claire Advokat, Nadine and Scott Couper, and Connie Bernard.
Including this year, 611 teachers have received grants through the Adopt-A-Teacher program since 1997, impacting over 100,000 students. For information about membership in the Exchange Club and/or how to contribute to the 26th Annual Adopt-A-Teacher in 2022, contact Richard Flicker, (225) 931-1626, or flicker@premier.net.
Red Magnolia Theatre celebrates season plans
The Red Magnolia Theatre Company celebrated a long-awaited “in-person” season Nov. 6 at Hayride Scandal.
Hayride co-owner Lance Paddock greeted guests. Red Magnolia board members Morgan Almeida, Teresa Alvarez, Jennifer Ellis and Courtney Murphy shared details of the organization’s 2021-22 plans with volunteers Leonard Augustus, Rick and Marcia LaCompte, Elizabeth Mathews, C. Jaye Miller, Rob Almeida and guests Tony and Sichin McCall, Craig and Cynthia Toups, Jill Angelle, Eric Fulcher, Su King and Charlie Demas, Leslie Green, Meg Walker and Brian and Monica Murphy.
Red Magnolia, dedicated to providing opportunities for women to participate in all aspects of the theatrical arts, announced the following events: a creative photo portfolio for its 225Gives campaign, staged readings of "Most Massive Woman Wins" and "Interlocus" (premiere) and a mainstage production, "The Revolutionists," in June 2022.
After a Champagne toast to the upcoming season, guests enjoyed music by the Bishop Ellis Trio.