Who will go home with an Emmy on Monday night is still an unknown, but New Orleans native Patricia Clarkson already has hers.
Veteran actress Clarkson, 62, received her third statuette from the Television Academy during its Sept. 4 Creative Arts Awards ceremony. She was honored for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her starring stint in Sundance TV's "State of the Union."
The Creative Arts Awards, presented over two evenings in advance of the main awards show, recognize outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television. Categories are as diverse as Outstanding Costuming to Outstanding Stunt Performance.
"We had the exquisite and poignant words of Nick Hornby (creator/writer) and were led by the incomparable (director) Stephen Frears. It’s one of the fondest memories of my career,” Clarkson said at the time of her nomination.
In "Union," Clarkson portrays Ellen, who's very unhappily married to Scott (Brendan Gleason). The series offers an intimate, fly-on-the-wall exploration into the relationship of the couple as they meet up in a coffee café just prior to each of their weekly counseling sessions.
It's raw and touching, softened by comedic moments.
Each of "State of the Union's" 10 Season 2 episodes run 10-14 minutes, and are available for viewing on Sundance Now and AMC+.
Clarkson's previous two Emmy wins, in 2002 and 2006, both were for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sarah O'Connor in the HBO series "Six Feet Under." She also was nominated in 2019 for her "Adora Crellin" role in HBO's limited series "Sharp Objects."
Clarkson, meanwhile, was in Venice, Italy, when she learned of her Emmy win. She was attending the Venice Film Festival to promote her new film, "Monica."
Actor, comedian and producer Kenan Thompson has the hosting gig for the 74th Emmy Awards telecast in advance of beginning his 20th season on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," for which he's earned multiple Emmy nominations and one win. Thompson is the iconic late-night series' longest-running cast member.
The three-hour show will air live starting at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC and will also stream live on Peacock.
For a complete list of nominees, visit emmys.com.