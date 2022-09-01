Knock Knock Children’s Museum has named Christina Melton, a former special projects director at Louisiana Public Broadcasting, as its new executive director.
“We were very deliberative with our search, and it has paid off for Knock Knock and the community as a whole,” said Rolfe Miller, board chair for the museum.
Miller touted Melton's business acumen and creative vision to help develop the museum into a world-class destination for early childhood learning. "The fact that she is local and has strong connections to Baton Rouge and Louisiana is a bonus. We are very excited for her to take the reins,” Miller said.
Melton has 30 years of experience in public sector senior management and broadcasting operations, as well as success in private sector marketing, corporate communications, and community outreach. She leaves Emergent Method where, she was serving as a marketing and communications executive. Before joining Emergent Method, Melton served as deputy director and longtime special projects director of Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
“The opportunity to lead this dynamic museum is a dream come true,” said Melton. “As the Capital Region’s leader in early childhood learning, Knock Knock is uniquely poised to make positive impacts on the lives of all children in our community.
Knock Knock Children’s Museum is comprised of hands-on, interactive exhibits called “Learning Zones” focusing on the development of the whole child with the goal of increasing early literacy skills, and raising interest in STEAM subjects and careers, especially among children from under-represented populations.