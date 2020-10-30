Walter Imahara was only 8 years old when the first atomic bomb dropped in World War II, killing over 100,000 people — including some of his relatives — and turning Hiroshima, Japan, into a smoldering ruin.
Seventy-five years later, a family relic, a survivor of that blast, now sits in a peaceful garden in West Feliciana Parish.
In 1977, Imahara discovered the 19th-century family monument outside the Buddhist temple where it had been erected by his great-grandfather.
How that monument made its way to a small Louisiana parish is as interesting as the 83-year-old's own journey to the Bayou State.
Born in 1937 in Sacramento, California, Imahara is the grandson of Japanese immigrants. They were living on their 60-acre grape and strawberry farm when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, thrusting America into the war.
Japanese Americans along the West Coast were uprooted from their homes and, with few possessions, sent to internment camps across the country. Imahara and his parents, two brothers and five sisters lived in Rohwer, Arkansas, until the war’s end.
Having lost their farm, the family moved to New Orleans and eventually settled in Baton Rouge. His father, James Imahara, found work as a gardener, and Walter graduated from Istrouma High School in 1955 and enrolled at Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette), where he studied horticulture and became a national collegiate champion weightlifter.
After a 3½-year stint in the Army, Imahara returned to Baton Rouge, and he and his father opened Imahara’s Garden and Landscape Company on Florida Boulevard. The business flourished, both in residential and commercial landscaping, and moved to Perkins Road in 1984.
In 1977, Imahara and his wife, Sumj, and parents, James and Haruka Imahara, visited Japan.
It was the first time Walter Imahara had set foot in his ancestral homeland.
While there, they learned about the Imahara monument at the Zenkyoji Temple in Hiroshima, set there by Walter’s great-grandfather, Sobee Imahara, in memory of a son who was killed in a war against China in 1895.
The script was hard to read, but they were amazed it existed at all after the atomic bombing. Imahara took a photo, thinking he’d never see it again.
“It was on the outside of Hiroshima on the other side of a hill,” he said. “We were told this bomb blast was over the hill, and the monument and the temple were spared.”
Thirty-eight years later, Imahara made another trip to Hiroshima. He had learned that the temple was going to have the monument destroyed because no one was coming to pay it respect. Imahara inquired about having the monument shipped to America.
The temple was willing, but in honor of all Imaharas, the government required that all Japanese citizens with that name be contacted to see if they objected.
“The government said if one person says no — I don’t care if it’s a child — it stops,” he said. “They’re going to tell you, ‘Go home.’”
Fortunately, Imahara is an uncommon Japanese surname, he said. No one objected.
Thus began a 7,000-mile move, with the monument arriving in September 2019.
By this time, Imahara had created a place for it, though not at Imahara Botanical Gardens, the 54-acre complex he had built since 2003 in St. Francisville. He sold that in 2019 because it was more work than he wanted in retirement.
The monument was settled at Hemingbough, the lushly landscaped wedding and retreat venue just south of St. Francisville.
Imahara approached owner Arlin Dease about creating a small Japanese garden on site, which is a departure from Hemingbough’s Deep South ambience. But Dease embraced the idea.
“Azaleas are not as in favor as they used to be,” Dease said. “Everything goes out of fashion. But this will never go out of fashion.”
Named the Imahara Legacy Garden, it features three torii gates, including one that was at Imahara’s business for years, and mostly native plants. The memorial is not inside the garden, but just a few steps away. A little over 6 feet tall, it has places for flowers and incense, with engravings that, for those who can read the kanji script, tell the story of Sagoro Imahara, who died in battle.
Following instructions he received from the Buddhist temple, Imahara faced the monument west, toward Japan, and scrapped his original plan to place a protective covering overhead because it must be allowed to point toward heaven.
The monument and garden have been donated to the Audubon Lakes Foundation, ensuring that they will be preserved.
“After we pass on — all the Imahara clan is on the West Coast — if they want to see it they can come here,” Imahara said.