Given the distinctive style of south Louisiana cooking, it's intriguing to visit the out-of-state chain seafood restaurants that pop up around here. Some, like Red Lobster, have entirely different seafood from cold-water oceans.
Shrimp Basket, however, is a Gulf Coast chain, so its menu looks a lot more familiar to local diners. So, how does it stack up?
It's reasonably priced, the service we received was friendly and attentive, and some of the selections stack up well against similarly priced area eateries. But Shrimp Basket needs to up its game in other areas.
If you're in the mood for something light, the shrimp tacos ($11.75) are quite good. There are plenty of grilled shrimp in two flour tortillas, topped with slaw and a savory sauce. The shrimp were plump, firm and seasoned lightly enough to let their distinctive flavor carry through.
The fried shrimp po-boy ($8.95) came to the table open-faced, putting on full display more than two dozen shrimp in a crisp batter. There was none at our table, but it would take quite the engineer to have arranged the shrimp so they could stay between the two bread slices and eaten as a sandwich. The shrimp were cooked to moist plumpness, and once we ate enough of them with a fork, we could experience this meal as a po-boy, which we enjoyed.
The blackened redfish topped with seafood cream sauce ($13.99) was pleasant, with shrimp and crab in the sauce playing well against the fish. As one might expect with a chain, Shrimp Basket doesn't try to be a stereotypical south Louisiana restaurant. The sauce was lightly peppered.
The crab cake dinner ($16.99) was the priciest meal we ordered and was merely OK. The three crab cakes didn't blow us away based on flavor or the crab-to-breading ratio. It came with two sides; we chose the cheese grits, which were creamy and tangy, and shrimp cole slaw, which had tiny pieces of shrimp in an otherwise ordinary slaw.
Our biggest disappointment was the fried crab claws appetizer ($15.99). The claws were small, overcooked and, without the cocktail sauce, bland.
Among the menu items we didn't order but looked interesting include the Low Country boil, which references the coastal part of South Carolina and includes steamed shrimp, sausage, new potatoes and corn. Think boiled crawfish with a different main ingredient.
Shrimp Basket
WHERE: 7242 Perkins Road
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
CONTACT: (225) 888-8980; shrimpbasket.com
PROS: Friendly service, reasonably priced
CONS: A less spicy version of local favorites