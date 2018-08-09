Outside the bon temps and good food, south Louisiana is known for its mix of great music. Cajun, zydeco, blues, hip-hop and metal — there is a wealth of bands making good music in each genre.
Recently, regional musicians have been making waves with new releases and news. Here are a few recent, local music stories that have caught our eyes and ears.
Clay Parker and Jodi James getting national attention
It's amazing what a few seasons on the road will do for a couple of Baton Rouge singer-songwriters.
The folk songwriting duo of Clay Parker and Jodi James just put out the perfectly-titled "The Lonesomest Sound that Can Sound" and it's getting some well-deserved national acclaim.
Shortly after the EP's release in late July, "The Lonesomest Sound" snuck into the top 10 on the Roots Music Report album chart. Though John Prine's "The Tree of Forgiveness" still tops the chart, Parker and James are holding on to the No. 15 spot, ahead of artists such as Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Devil Makes Three and Lera Lynn.
The release got a heavy bump thanks to its inclusion on Rolling Stone Country's story on "10 New Country Artists You Need Know: July 2018," which included a premiere of the singers' video for "Easy, Breeze." The article also lovingly compares Parker and James' music to Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and Lucinda Williams.
If you can't catch Parker and James on tour or at a local listening room, you can see them on-screen in Ethan Hawke's biopic, "Blaze," about the late singer-songwriter Blaze Foley. Sundance Selects will release the locally-shot drama in limited theaters on Aug. 17.
For more information on the duo and to hear some of their tunes, visit facebook.com/cpjjmusic or cpjjmusic.com.
Lauren Daigle has a hit on her hands
Award-winning and Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle is taking over the charts, even in the pop music world.
Born in Lafayette and a former LSU student, Daigle has released a new single from the upcoming studio album, "Look Up Child," and the response has been enormous.
The song, "You Say," debuted in mid-July and propelled into the top five of the US iTunes songs sales chart during its first week. The lead single also debuted at No. 53 in the Billboard Hot 100, Daigle's first entry on the pop music chart. On Billboard's Christian airplay and song charts, "You Say" was the highest debut this year.
Daigle told Billboard that the song was written when she felt overwhelmed: "This song became my anchor and my rock, and it gave me truth. I hope it does the same for anyone that hears it."
"Look Up Child," Daigle's second full-length release, is due Sept. 7. It follows "How Can It Be," which has sold more than one million units since its April 2015 release.
Upon releasing "Look Up Child," Daigle will go on tour through next March. She performs on Oct. 26 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. Tickets are on sale now for $32 and up.
For more information, visit laurendaigle.com.
MacKenzie Bourg's 'Playlove' single released
Former "American Idol" contestant MacKenzie Bourg has no time for the love games on a brand new single.
Bourg, the Lafayette-born singer-songwriter who won over audiences on the 15th season of the competitive reality show, has just released "Playlove." The song is now available on Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.
On Twitter, Bourg said "Playlove" is the first single off an upcoming album. Unlike previous singles, this song would sound right at home on pop radio, next to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.
For more information, visit facebook.com/mackenziebourg or listentoplaylove.com.
Forming the Void to release sophomore album this month
In the midst of the typically Cajun sounds of Lafayette, Forming the Void's popularity continues to rise. Unlike those regional sounds that you might associate with that area, this quartet is carving its niche with a mix of heavy metal and stoner rock.
On Aug. 17, the band will release its fourth full-length album, "Rift," with the help of labels such as Argonauta, Black Bow and Lonestar for stateside distribution. Kozmik Artifactz, one of Europe's bigger underground rock labels, will help in distribution overseas.
"Rift" features seven new sludgy, distorted blasts, and it's the first album with the band's new drummer Thomas Colley. If you like bands like Mastodon, Baroness and Torche (which yes, of course, I do, that's like the most excellent of metal trifectas), you will certainly dig this album.
Since forming in 2013, Forming the Void has gotten heaps of national praise from sites like MetalSucks, Classic Rock and Metal Injection. After a few spins of "Rift," it's easy to see why, especially when hearing snake-like grooves on songs like "On We Sail." It's easier to predict that the praise will keep coming in this fall.
Check the band out on Saturday at Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge. There, the group performs alongside Electric Age, Big Frank and Slounge. Doors open at 8 p.m. The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10, $15 the day of the show.
For more information on Forming the Void, visit facebook.com/formingthevoid.
Kelli Jones and Joel Savoy release new 45-inch single
What happens when two Cajun musicians go on a vacation in Portugal? For musicians Kelli Jones and Joel Savoy, they not only have a good time, but they find a treasure chest of old 45s and get inspired.
Jones and Savoy have released a new 45 of their own, "Toi, Tu Joues à L'amour," which features a new arrangement of an old Petula Clark B-side the musicians found in Portugal.
Jones and Savoy recorded the songs live, north of Seattle, Washington, with Ed Littlefield Jr. In addition to the Petula Clark song, Jones and Savoy recorded two songs as a tribute to the late Al Berard for the other side of the 45. Two other tracks, "McGee Reels" and "Dedans La Louisiane," come as digital download accompaniments.
To read Savoy's full account of how this release came to life and to hear the songs, visit valcourrecords.com.
Bloom Arts & Music Festival announces lineup
Baton Rouge's own Mouse on da Track said it best, "Everything on blossom."
Though the hip-hop artist/producer was talking about his career and then-upcoming album of the same name, that slogan could be used to describe the capital city's arts and music scene. One upcoming event that will show off the talent popping up all around town is the second Bloom Arts & Music Festival.
The event starts at 11 a.m. Oct. 6 on the levee in downtown Baton Rouge. General admission tickets, or "bloomers" as they are called on the festival's site, are $15 at eventbrite.com.
Big Freedia headlines this fall's festival with Neutral Snap, MadeGroceries, O'Berry, Luna Loxx and Justin Garner. Other performers at the event include _thesmoothcat & the 9th life, Alabaster Stag, Michael Armstead, Hydra Plane, Loudness War, Circa Amore, Polly Pry, Shrugs and Bayou Bullets.
For more information on the event, visit bloomfestbr.com or facebook.com/bloomfestbr.