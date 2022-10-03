Keenen Shields and Wendy Lipsey stood on the dance floor clutching gold medals that represented more than a ballroom dance championship.
It was a symbol of hope. No, it was more than that. It was a testament to the fact that neither had lost hope while waiting for the call.
And for both, the call was the deciding factor between life and death.
Ask any organ recipient, and they'll tell you that a donated organ is the gift of life. Shields, of New Orleans, and Lipsey, of Baton Rouge, received that gift.
Which is why both volunteer for the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency as advocates for organ donation.
Shields, a 60-year-old New Orleans police sergeant, received a heart transplant on Jan. 25, 2015, on the 33rd day of a 42-day hospital stay. His donor was a 20-year-old.
Lipsey, 53, works as a marketer for her family's business. She was 39 when she received a liver transplant after her own deteriorated after a lifelong autoimmune condition. She received a second liver, along with a kidney, in 2015 after her body rejected the first liver.
If their donors had opted not to check the donor box on their driver's licenses, they may not be alive today.
Chances are Shields and Lipsey weren't the only people who benefitted from their donors' organs.
"Last year, we had three patients who were organ donors, and they saved a total of 14 lives," said Dianne Teal, chief nursing officer for Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. "I started my career in the ICU many years ago and had the honor of working with families and walking with them through the donation process. And it has come such a long way in the scope of my career."
One change, Teal said, is that Ochsner now partners with the procurement agency, which takes the lead on organ donation conversations.
"It's been a really good change, because they are very well trained to have these difficult conversations and really help people understand," Teal said.
The agency has offices in Covington, Baton Rouge and Lafayette. The organization is a nonprofit that supports families through tragic loss, during the donation process and along their grief journey. It has been sharing the impact of donation and educating professionals and the community for more than 30 years.
Also, its foundation, LOPA Foundation, solicits and receives donations to support the group's efforts. Gifts made to the foundation help increase its capacity and honor the thousands of Louisianians impacted by donation each year.
The group also provides practical information about how to donate organs on its website, lopa.org:
The donation process begins when someone registers their decision to save lives. It is easy to register as a donor in Louisiana:
- At the Office of Motor Vehicles or public tag agency when getting a driver’s license or ID card.
- Through the Louisiana Donor Registry
- Through LA Wallet app
The next step is notifying family members or next of kin of your decision to be a donor. In addition to helping ensure that your decision is honored, telling your family and friends also takes the pressure off of them to make a decision during a stressful and emotional time.
Shields and Lipsey readily echo the group's enthusiasm.
Lipsey was 18 when she was diagnosed with her autoimmune condition. Doctors told her she eventually would need a new liver, which happened 20 years later.
"At first, they told me I would never be able to have children," she said. "But then my doctor told me I was healthy enough, so if I wanted to have a child, I could."
Lipsey has a 24-year-old son, Luke, who is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. She never thought she would see age 50, much less see her son graduate college.
"But I never lost hope," she said.
And that hope sustained her later when she was in the hospital with a failing donor liver. The deteriorating tissue also damaged a kidney. Doctors told her she couldn't leave the hospital until they found a perfect match for both organs within 72 hours.
"And they did," she said. "I never lost hope. I couldn't lost hope. I knew they would find donors."
Shields suffered from four heart attacks in his 40s due to aneurysms in his aorta and arteries. Doctors treated his condition with medicine at first, then on Dec. 23, 2014, he received a new heart.
"The doctors told me I couldn't leave the hospital until they found a match," Shields said. "I never gave up hope. My wife, Beverly, and I prayed, and we believed that God would make it happen, and he did."
Shields said the recovery process took 19 months. Lipsey compares recovery to rebooting a phone or computer.
"It's like your body realizes that all of your organs are doing what they're supposed to do again, and it resets," she said.
And both call their transplants gifts.
"It is a gift," Shields said. "It's a gift from the donor, but it's also a gift from God. And when God gives you a gift, you need to share it. That's what I do. I'm always ready to speak out about organ donation for LOPA, because I'm so thankful for this gift."
Shields has since competed for the Louisiana basketball and volleyball teams in the Transplant Games of America. This year's games took place during the summer in San Diego.
Louisiana brought home 37 medals with Shields' teams winning silver medals.
The games also feature a ballroom dancing competition for which Shields and Lipsey teamed up in 2016.
"Yep, we were dance partners," Shields said. "And we won the gold."
And that gold represented new life.