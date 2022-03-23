After living in Lafayette for years, singer-songwriter Dustin Dale Gaspard moved home to Vermilion Parish in 2020. He grew up in the rural communities of Cow Island and Mouton Cove.
“My grandpa wasn’t doing too well, so I wanted to be closer to home,” Gaspard said of the move.
Gaspard has dedicated his rootsy, soulful album debut, “Hoping Heaven Got a Kitchen,” to his now deceased grandparents.
“The whole thing, every song,” he said. “Because my mother and father were young, late teens, early 20s, my grandparents raised me.”
Gaspard will perform songs from “Hoping Heaven Got a Kitchen” on Thursday, March 31, at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Lafayette. He’ll be joined by the large cast of musicians who helped him record the project, including Grammy nominees Eric Adcock, Chad Viator, Chris Stafford and Blake Miller.
Although Gaspard’s grandparents and parents weren’t musicians, they loved music. His paternal grandfather, Berton Lege, influenced the musician that his grandson became via a big record collection of swamp pop, classic soul men Percy Sledge, Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, Cajun music and, his grandfather’s favorite, Fats Domino.
Sung by Gaspard in his elegantly understated tenor, “Hoping Heaven Got a Kitchen” features 10 of his original songs and two remakes of swamp pop classics. Gaspard sang one of the latter songs, Rod Bernard’s “This Should Go on Forever,” to his grandmother on her deathbed. The album’s other remake, “Feed the Flame” — recorded by Prairieville’s Van Broussard and Baton Rouge resident Percy Sledge — was a favorite of Gaspard’s widower grandfather.
“He spent night upon night slow-dancing to that song in the living room with a glass of whiskey,” Gaspard recalled.
Gaspard began writing songs when he was a high school senior, after a friend brought him to an open mic night in Lafayette. When a solo singer-songwriter took the stage that night, Gaspard said, “time stood completely still for me. It changed my world. I said, ‘Man, this is what I want for the rest of my life.’ I want to tell stories about the things that are important to me. I want to captivate people as much as that songwriter captivated me.”
Gaspard immediately began playing guitar and writing songs. Early inspirations included roots-music-oriented singer-songwriters Ray LaMontagne and Amos Lee and 1970s star Jim Croce.
After high school graduation, Gaspar’s seven-day on, seven-day off schedule at a hardware store in Kaplan allowed him to perform at open mic nights in Lafayette during his off weeks. Usually, he found friends who’d let him stay overnight, but he also spent nights under a bridge.
“That was always about experiencing other singer-songwriters,” he said of that formative time in his life. “I cultivated a community with people who were similar to me and knew what I wanted to do, making lifelong friends.”
In 2016, Gaspard formed the Freetown Sound, a band that performed crowd-pleasing swamp pop and classic soul and rock ’n’ roll. Freetown Sound is on hiatus, but Gaspard plans to relaunch it.
“I started Freetown Sound to get my name out there and get gigs,” Gaspard explained. “People in this area, they don’t have much time for solo singer-songwriter music. Everybody wants to dance and party, and that’s understandable. That’s built into the culture.”
Not abandoning his singer-songwriter career while he led Freetown Sound, Gaspard recorded and released his original songs via two EPs, 2019’s “Porcelain Prayer Tapes” and 2020’s “In Callow Comfort.” He later recorded the full-length, full-band album “Hoping Heaven Got a Kitchen” at Chad Viator’s home studio.
“I’ve never wanted to be different, but I’ve always ended up standing on the outskirts,” Gaspard mused.
Despite that uniqueness, Gaspard’s new album is all about his southwest Louisiana home.
“These songs are for my family, my grandparents, my people of Vermilion Parish and all the people of south Louisiana,” he said. “I hope I can capture that story and make it feel like home for everyone.”
Dustin Dale Gaspard/Sweet Cecilia
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31
Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
$15-$35