"Murder in the Cities of the Dead" by Mary M. Manhein, Os Liber Press, 139 pages, softcover
Fans of forensic anthropologist Maggie Andrepont will be delighted to discover she has returned in Mary Manhein’s latest novel.
Brash and too curious for her own good, Maggie can’t resist a good mystery, especially when it’s one where she can put her estimable anthropologist’s skills to work.
As revealed in Manhein’s previous Maggie Andrepont novel, "Floating Souls," Maggie lives in an old refurbished building in New Orlean’s Warehouse District with her Great Dane, Brutus, and cat, Tango. Her job with Parish Coroner Dan Farrington brings her in contact with plenty of unsolved murders as she processes crime scenes and analyzes evidence in the coroner’s lab. Maggie’s job also provides opportunity for romantic encounters with the object of her affection: the coroner himself.
Things between Dan and Maggie heat up from page one. As more and more personal complications pile up, Maggie is suddenly distracted by a new development — a murder, of course. A body has been found lying on the ground in St. Louis Cemetery No. 2, one of the Crescent City’s famous “cities of the dead,” so named because of the aboveground tombs and crypts that line the burial ground’s paths and streets. This isn’t a body from one of the burials, however; this is someone who has been murdered and left behind a tomb for nearly a week. The evidence, so to speak, is not in good condition but the metal shaft protruding from the body’s midsection leaves little doubt about the cause of death.
That’s about all that is apparent. Who the dead person is and what led to the killing are unanswered questions. Back in the lab, Maggie rises to the challenge, but she can’t get something she saw at the crime scene out of her mind. She decides to go back and take another look. Alone. Once again, Maggie’s scientific curiosity overwhelms her good judgment.
Manhein resolves a lot of character and plot issues in this short novel and raises more. Her writing is clear and focused, and despite the brevity of the novel, she leaves no loose ends. As in the previous Maggie Andrepont novel, Manhein makes the setting another character in the tale, providing evocative place descriptions and tidbits of New Orleans history along the way. Maggie is the star, though. You can’t resist reading what she will do next.
Some bad things befall Maggie in this novel and one profoundly terrifying experience. It will grab you and make you anxious for the next book.