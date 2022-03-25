Things are hoppin' in New Iberia, including "A Berry Sweet Easter Egg Hunt" taking place Thursday to Saturday, April 7-9.
Presented by The Frosted Apron, the hunt works like this:
- Riddles about each participating business will be posted on The Frosted Apron's Facebook and Instagram pages at 8 a.m. Thursday.
- Print them to collect stickers, or pick up a paper copy at the Iberia Parish Library Main Branch, Iberia Parish Welcome Center or Henagan-Daly Team Dentistry.
- Players need to solve the riddles to figure out which local businesses are involved and visit them during the three days.
- Each of those businesses will have a colorful cardboard Easter egg hidden inside their shop. Once they spot the egg, participants need to alert a store employee to receive some candy (while supplies last).
- Also, every $15 players spend at the businesses will give them a chance to win an "eggs-treme" Easter basket filled with items valued over $700.
- Be sure to have a copy of the riddles on your adventure so you can collect stickers as you visit each business. You can earn a free entry into a second basket that is currently valued over $300 just for visiting at least 10 shops, and two free entries for visiting them all (no purchase necessary).
- When you are finished collecting stickers, drop off your riddle sheet with your name, phone number, and email address at the Iberia Parish Library Main Branch by 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more info, call (337) 201-1952, email thefrostedapron@gmail.com or visit the event's page on Facebook.
For all you bibliophiles, the sixth annual Books Along the Teche Literary Festival takes place Friday to Sunday, April 1-3.
Here are some highlights:
- The featured Great Southern Writer is Osha Gray Davidson, author of "The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South," which was turned into a feature film
- The Dave’s Haunts and Jaunts bus tour, which follows James Lee Burke’s character Dave Robicheaux through the city's streets
- Guided walking tour under historic live oaks
- Visits with authors from around the country at the Author’s Book Fair
- Learn the secrets to good Louisiana cooking at a morning food demo
- Free movie screenings of "The Best of Enemies"
- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Symposium on James Lee Burke and the Center Stage Readers’ Theater featuring one of his chosen titles
- A tribute to Ernest Gaines
- Children’s workshops, a bourée tournament, 5K run, art exhibits and a lecture on Iberia's African American history
- Two evening receptions offering southern Louisiana delicacies and music by the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band and Terry Huval and the Jambalaya Cajun Band
- Rides down the Bayou Teche with T-Boy’s Bayou Adventure Tour
- Free Symphony Sunday in the Park
For more info, visit iberiatravel.com/james-lee-burke/books-along-teche-literary-festival.
Twenty years of the Iberia Parish School District’s French Immersion Program will be celebrated at a picnic, Le Grand Pique-Nique d'Immersion en Ibérie, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at New Iberia City Park.
The purpose of the program, housed at North Lewis Elementary and Belle Place Middle, is "to enrich students’ lives while preserving the French language’s place in Louisiana culture and providing students an opportunity to be educated by teachers from around the world."
Les Amis de L’Immersion Française (the friends of the French Immersion program) organized the event.
Also a chance to showcase Francophone culture, the picnic will feature musical performances by North Lewis Elementary’s French Immersion teachers and students.
The public is invited and encouraged to pack a picnic lunch/soft drinks, and bring blankets or lawn chairs.
Visit Vermilionville
Lafayette's living history museum Vermilionville, along with the Bayou Vermilion District, are hosts for the weekly music/dance event, Bal du Dimanche.
The sessions run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday at Vermilionvile, 300 Fisher Road. Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners are this week's musical guest.
Admission is $10 and includes a self-guided tour.
Vermilionville’s restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has an all-you-can-eat buffet on Sundays.
The Cajun French Music Jam happens at Vermilionville from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
"The Jam is open to participants of all skill levels, those who just want to sit back and listen, and even dancers — everyone is welcome to join the party!", a news release says.
The Cajun French Music Association sponsors the Jam, which is free but does not include entry to the museum.
Farmers' stories
A monthlong series of brownbag talks on "Negro Farmers of St. Landry Parish" wraps up Wednesday at the Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center, 315 N. Main St., Opelousas.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marie Marcel will lead attendees on a journey of stories and images regarding these farmers. Marcel has researched the farmers' historical and current contributions for more than 30 years.
"Come hear stories by area residents about personal experiences on the farm," a news release says.
The public is invited.
The ongoing exhibit includes displays of photos and farming tools to illustrate work and lifestyle.
The project is sponsored by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, a division of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. The project also receives support from Cleco and the City of Opelousas.
Marketplace time
Southdown Marketplace Arts and Crafts Festival will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Southdown Plantation House and Museum, Houma.
Homemade and crafts and fine arts will be featured in up to 300 booths. Browse for jewelry, clothes, wood crafts, furniture, pottery, paintings, photography, toys, dolls, metalwork, floral wreaths, candles, bath and body goods, gourmet, sweet/savory food products, seasonal decorations, books by local authors, homegrown plants and flowers and face painting.
Cajun food will also be for sale, including jambalaya, corn soup, roast beef po-boys, hot dogs and hamburgers, red beans and other festival fare.
Admission is $5, adults; free, children under 12.