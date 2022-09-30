St. Aloysius Catholic Church Stephen Ministry's 10-week grief support book study will continue into November.
Morning and evening sessions are offered for the study, written by Dr. Alan Wolfelt.
Morning sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 9 in the church's Pastoral Service Center Conference Room, 2025 Stuart Ave. Evening sessions (accordingly with the number of registered attendance) will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 3 in the same location.
The support group on Wednesdays will be led by Dana Territo, Stephen Ministry leader, who has been trained at the Alan Wolfelt Loss and Transition Center in Colorado as well as facilitated by other Stephen Ministry members.
Materials are $25, which include the book and journal.
If you or someone you know are experiencing loss and sadness and would like to register for this support group, contact the church office at (225) 343-6657.
Mike Vaughn Ministries hosts Gospel Concert
Join host Mike Vaughn on Oct. 7 for a night of Southern Gospel Music at Good News Fellowship Church 13101 La. 442 West in Tickfaw.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and singing will start at 6:30 p.m. Kicking off the program will be pastor Mike Vaughn and at 7:30 p.m. special guest, The Revelations from Jackson, Mississippi.
This is a free concert, a love offering will be received. A concession stand with hot dogs, nachos, and many southern desserts will be served. For further information contact Barbara Vaughn (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church welcomes guest speaker
At 10 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., begins its Saturday, Oct. 1 worship "church at study" Sabbath School. Communion will be observed during the 11 a.m. service.
On Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., guest speaker Emerson Miller, of Dallas, will speak on "Mental Health and the African American Community."
All services are available in person, livestreamed on Facebook and on YouTube. For more information, contact T. Ron Weegar, pastor, at (225) 356-4052.
NewSong announces pumpkin patch and Fall Festival dates
The NewSong Community Church will host a pumpkin patch Monday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 30. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at the corner of Old Perkins and Bluff Road in Prairieville. All proceeds from the patch go to church missions.
Free hayrides are available on the weekends.
NewSong will also host its free Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and will feature live music, hayrides, gumbo, local vendors, a youth bake sale, face painting, inflatables, games and crafts.