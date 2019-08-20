Could you write a screenplay people would want to see? It may be closer to reality than you think.
VRS Media Group in Baton Rouge is launching a short subject screenplay contest, and it will produce the winner into a short film using its Blackmagic Designs pocket cinema camera, VRS announced Monday.
Entries open Friday, Aug. 29, and close at midnight on Oct. 4. The film from the winning screenplay will be shown at a proposed, new festival, Film Fete Louisiane, a family-friendly film festival scheduled for next spring.
This competition is limited to short (less than 59 minutes) films that are family friendly both in what is depicted and alluded to, said Chuck Bush, VRS marketing director.
Bush said the contest is good for local filmmakers and brings recognition to the family film genre.
Baton Rouge is home to several specialty film festivals, like the Irish Film Festival and the Jewish Film Festival, "and we feel that a family-friendly screenplay contest would diversify what Baton Rouge has to offer," Bush said.
A group of industry professionals will judge the competition, VRS announced in a press release.
“We at VRS want to support independent film production in Louisiana," said Aimee Horner, the company's CEO. "The first and best way we feel we can accomplish this is through competition, driven by inspiration and passion to have the winning entry produced.”
For more information about the screenwriting contest, contact Bush at vrsmediachuck@gmail.com or go online to vrsmediagroup.com.