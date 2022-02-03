Catch Cray
The Grammy-winning Robert Cray Band brings its blues, soul and R&B to the L'Auberge Event Center at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25 and up at ticketmaster.com. For more on the weekend's music, go to "Shows to Watch, Page 2D.
Go to the dogs
TheatreWorks USA presents "Dogman the Musical" at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Manship Theatre. The comedy production, based on the bestselling book series from Dav Pilkey, is appropriate for first through fifth graders. $20 at manshiptheatre.org.
Free 'Form & Fire'
The LSU Museum of Art hosts the final tour of its ceramics exhibit, "Form & Fire" at 2 p.m. Sunday. In addition, LSU student Matt Jones gives a ceramics demo from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It's the first Sunday of the month, so admission is free. lsumoa.org.