Financial seminar
WHAT: Improving Your Financial Position, a seminar by the Baton Rouge Chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: Email gbjcpa73@aol.com
DETAILS: The seminar, free and open to the public, will include information on how to better handle your financial affairs and improve your personal finances.
Wreaths Across America
WHAT: Gold Star Mother Cathy Powers and Wreaths Across America will make a stop in Baton Rouge on her 1,000-mile journey across the U.S. and place a wreath at Louisiana Memorial Plaza at the USS Kidd Memorial and Museum.
WHEN: 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 9
WHERE: Powers's run will start at Happy's Irish Pub, 136 Third St. She is expected to arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. at the USS Kidd, 305 S. River Road
DETAILS: The 5K run will go through the downtown area, passing near the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park near the State Capitol, 900 State Capitol Drive, then on to the to the USS Kidd, where Powers will place a wreath at the eternal flame in the Louisiana Memorial Plaza, which holds the names of over 7,000 Louisiana-born service members lost in action from the American Revolution through the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Civic Associations meeting
WHAT: The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations' monthly meeting
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: Visit fgbrca.org or call President Nancy Curry, (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: Adam Knapp, CEO of the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, will discuss the proposed new Mississippi River bridge, which is being touted as part of the solution to the city's daily traffic gridlocks. He will talk about funding streams being considered as well as the timeline for legislative approval, construction and completion. The meeting is open to the public.
Attire for Hire
WHAT: Women in Media's drive, Attire for Hire, to collect clothing for women reentering the workplace
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13
WHERE: Kean's Fine Dry Cleaning, 8967 Jefferson Highway
DETAILS: Bring your gently worn workplace appropriate clothes, shoes and handbags, which will be donated to organizations that help women going back to work.
Empty Bowls
WHAT: A fundraiser for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $20, brfoodbank.org/empty-bowls-2019/
DETAILS: With a ticket, choose an original, handmade ceramic bowl made by a local artist. After the meal, keep the bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. All proceeds go to fighting hunger through the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which serves an 11-parish area.
Lions camp
WHAT: Applications are being taken for Louisiana Lions Camp for special needs youngsters
INFO/APPLICATIONS: Visit lionscamp.org or call (800) 348-6567 or (225) 756-7077
DETAILS: The Lions of Louisiana provides camp for youngsters ages 5 to 19 with mental and physical challenges, diabetes and pulmonary disorders. The cost to sponsor a child is $500.
Girls Scouts luncheon
WHAT: Girl Scouts Louisiana East's Women of Distinction luncheon
WHEN: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1
WHERE: Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: Preregistration tickets are $100 until April 26, $125 after. Reserved tables start at $1,000. Tickets at gsle.org/wod. Jill Pollard at (225) 927-8946, ext. 2238, or email jpollard@gsle.org.
DETAILS: Honorees are Donna Edwards, first lady of Louisiana; Angela A. Allen-Bell, associate professor and director of Louis A. Berry Institute for Civil Rights and Justice, and B.K. Agnihotri Endowed Professor at Southern University Law Center; Beth Courtney, president and CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting; and Priscell Holman, community health services representative with Louisiana Health Connections. All proceeds support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience in southeast Louisiana. A Champagne reception and silent auction begin at 11 a.m. with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bridge Party
WHAT: Bridge Party
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 6
WHERE: Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., New Iberia
REGISTRATION/INFO: $25. (337) 606-5977
DETAILS: The party includes lunch and other refreshments. Prizes for high score, first and second place plus door prizes. All proceeds benefit the New Iberia Museum Foundation and work on expansion into the adjacent Doc Voorhies Wing.