Join the parade
10/31 Consortium's Fifolet Flip Flop Parade runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at North Sherwood Forest BREC Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive. The "reverse" celebration will have Halloween displays for parade goers to view while driving through the park. 1031consortium.com/fifolet/
Don't dream it, see it
Theatre Baton Rouge brings the campy "The Rocky Horror Show" to the stage at 8 p.m. and midnight Friday-Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday in its Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Rated R. $25, students; $35, adults. TheatreBR.org
Catch a free film
"Insidious" is the horror thriller screening for the Halloween edition of Movies After Five at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at North Boulevard Town Square. Local vendors will be selling food and drinks. downtownbatonrouge.org