Civil rights and employment law attorney Allison Jones, a 1985 LSU Law School graduate, will deliver the commencement address for the LSU Law Class of 2022 at 5 p.m. May 20, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU’s campus.
“Throughout her distinguished career, Allison Jones has been an admirable champion of truth, justice, and equality under the law,” said LSU Law Interim Dean Lee Ann Wheelis Lockridge. “Her lifelong commitment to excellence and equality reflects our core values at LSU Law, and we know she will inspire our graduates to excel in their legal careers as they journey forward.”
Jones is an attorney with Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite in Shreveport. Throughout her career, Jones has settled, mediated and litigated hundreds of employment law and civil rights cases, several of which garnered national attention. In particular, she is known for her expertise in the field of gender discrimination and gender equality.
Among her accomplishments, Jones represented:
- the plaintiff in a gender discrimination action jury trial that resulted in the largest jury verdict awarded in the State of Louisiana for gender discrimination ($3.28 million), which was affirmed on appeal.
- a parent plaintiff group in a Title IX gender equity lawsuit against Caddo Parish School Board that resulted in the allocation of several million dollars to bring the public school system into compliance.
- the female members seeking access to public restaurant facilities at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport, resulting in the Louisiana Supreme Court’s first ruling that gender-segregated dining facilities in public accommodations are unconstitutional.
Jones answered some questions about her career and perspective:
Tell us about your growing up years in Opelousas.
Opelousas was a perfect place to grow up. It was small enough but just close enough to larger cities, that I believe I had the best of both worlds. I grew up there during the 1970s — and it was the perfect place for me to grow up with all the challenges of that decade.
Was there a teacher or professor along the way whom you credit as a positive influence?
Perhaps, the most defining moments of my life there were in middle school at East Jr. High School. St. Landry Parish was still struggling with desegregation, but I loved my schools. In middle school, we had a principal, Mr. John Joseph, who set the example for expectations for racial and gender equality in our world. I later learned he had a brother, James Joseph, who was an ambassador to South Africa. But, Mr. Joseph, our principal, was changing hearts and minds on a local level in Opelousas. He made sure that we knew that we could dream of a better world. We were all taught the concept of citizenship and its incumbent responsibilities. I took the example he set and the lessons he taught very much to heart. I am certain that those years in my life defined my life’s work.
While I had many wonderful teachers during my lifetime, it was not until I entered law school that I saw in person true examples of females in leadership roles. Professor Katherine Spaht showed me that women could be taken seriously in the legal profession, and that was huge for me. Many women broke the glass ceiling in the legal profession for me, and I will always be appreciative of their courage. I would also be remiss if I did not mention the men who first hired me and mentored me in my first job — because they, too, were incredible teachers and mentors.
As a die-hard Tiger fan for years, when you were deciding where to go to college, was LSU the obvious choice or did you consider other universities?
I visited LSU for the first time when I was a junior in high school, and I fell in love with the campus. There was never any question as to where I would go to college from that point forward. It was an easier time back then. We paid our registration fee, which I believe was less than $100 and asked to be placed in the dormitory, and we just got started. I loved LSU from the moment I enrolled.
Attending undergraduate and law school there was a wonderfully fun experience. When I sing the alma mater, I do so with passion. I always become a bit emotional when I sing the words “My worth in life will be thy worth, We pray to keep it true.” I may, and do, criticize LSU when it messes something up (like the current Title IX issues), but I assure you that no one loves LSU more than I do. When I challenge LSU to be better, it is only because of that love and because I just want it to be its absolute best!
Do you have a personal motto?
Keep calm and carry on? I’d rather raise hell and change the world! I really believe that many of the cases that I take on embody this spirit.
How has the pandemic affected your work perspective?
I think it demonstrated to me just how flexible the workplace can be and still be productive. I have learned to use technologies that I never imagined even existed. If there is a silver lining in something as disruptive as the public health emergency of the pandemic, it is that we learned new ways to accomplish things in new ways. I think these discoveries could be the bridge necessary to creating a workplace that better serves a family work-life balance.
Speaking of which, how do you relax and how do you balance your own work-life balance?
I love to read. It may sound strange to some that while I read legal cases and briefs for a large part of my day, I still come home and pick up a book and curl up in my library at home or sit out by Lake Claiborne and get lost in a good book. My favorites are biographies because what amazes me is that even the most famous of people faced failures and life’s challenges, both personal and professional. I love to study how these leaders reacted to those challenges and to learn from that history. But, if you get me started on a good novel, I can get lost in that too.
Work-life balance has been a part of my entire career as I had my first child about two months after I was sworn in as a lawyer. I’ve never really known anything other than juggling.
While the demands of child care no longer exist, as my children are all grown up, I do hope we do a better job of providing young women now entering the workforce more support with those issues. We owe it to each family. It’s not a women’s issue, it’s a family issue.
I have also found that the intrusion of email and text in nonwork hours is challenging for everyone. I try to set a certain hour after which I just turn it all off. It’s OK to turn off your cellphone and digitally detox. It will make you better. Usually that crisis that is being described by email or text, is not actually a crisis and can wait.
Finally, find a way to have fun. I’m the worst one with fear of missing out, and I often just try to do too much while having fun. Fortunately, I have people in my life who remind me to slow down.
What is your best advice for someone considering entering law school?
Be open to possibilities. Law school will change the way you think, It will change you. Let it happen and just enjoy the process.
What is your best advice for someone just finishing law school?
I hope to give that advice in my commencement address. Basically, I believe that anyone finishing law school should be very proud because they are getting the right to enter an amazing profession that allows them to do so much good in this world. Take that law license and go do good — not for fame, not for fortune or for kudos, but because it just feels righteous.