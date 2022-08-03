The late-summer season is winding down and the heat is taking its toll on the product and the process.
Many farmers are also dedicating time to nurturing the fall crops that will be here before we know it. There are still plenty of delicious ingredients to find, but I recommend getting out early and having a plan.
Recently, my daughter and I hustled downtown to our market early. I was on a mission for something quick to cook so I wouldn’t heat up the kitchen. That meant a quick-cooking fish or crustacean was on my list.
We also found some potatoes to make one of my girls’ favorite dishes — mashed potatoes. There were plenty of tomatoes, cucumbers and peaches, too.
I bought some red snapper filets. Red snapper is a beautiful, thick and flaky white fish. It’s also very versatile. You’ll find it pairs well with heat-filled flavors of a blackened method or a cool and light lemon sauce like this one. This sauce has a lovely balance of fresh lemon and warm garlic with a slightly sweet twist.
I think I may have found the absolute easiest way to make mashed potatoes. This slow cooker method resulted in fluffy mashed potatoes and only one pot to clean. Because I wasn’t making gravy for this meal, I decided not to peel the potatoes. The result included a bit more color and flavor and maybe a few extra nutrients. If my parsley plant wasn’t looking so poorly at the time, I would have tossed some in for even more color and fresh herb flavor.
I always find something to cook at the farmers market, but I believe we are all looking forward to the bountiful fall harvest and a break in the humidity.
Red Snapper with Garlic Lemon Sauce
Serves 3-4. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 pounds (3-4) red snapper filets
¼ cup lemon juice
¼ cup white balsamic vinegar*
2 cloves garlic, minced
¼ cup heavy cream
¼ cup butter, in one piece
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Coat a baking dish with olive oil. Pat filets dry and place on pan, not touching.
2. In a sauce pan over medium-high heat, bring lemon juice, vinegar and garlic to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes.
3. Whisk cream into sauce and simmer for 30 seconds.
4. Stir butter into sauce until melted and fully incorporated.
5. Remove sauce from heat. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in thyme.
6. Pour sauce over fish.
7. Bake uncovered for about 20 to 25 minutes or until fish is slightly firm in the center.
8. Serve warm.
*Cook’s note: I used Red Stick Spice Co.’s Lemon White Balsamic
Simple Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes
Serves 6-8. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3-4 pounds red potatoes
1 cup low-salt chicken or vegetable broth
½ cup (1 stick) butter
¼ cup milk
¼ cup sour cream
1½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1. Peel the potatoes if desired, but it’s not necessary. Cut potatoes into cubes.
2. Place potatoes into slow cooker. Cover with broth, then place butter on top.
3. Cook on high for four hours or until the largest chunks of potatoes are tender.
4. When done, mash with a potato masher or immersion blender.
5. Stir in milk, sour cream, salt, pepper and garlic powder.
6. Serve warm alone or with your desired gravy, sauce or other toppings.