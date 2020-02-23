Mystery writer and illustrator R.J. Lee spoke about his latest novel, “Cold Reading Murder,” when Preceptor Alpha Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Feb. 12 at Kathy Himelrick's home.
Lee gave a synopsis of his two previous novels, “Grand Slam Murders” and “Playing the Devil.” Lee's father, R. Keene Lee, wrote fighter pilot and detective stories in the late 1940s and '50s. Lee said his characters are a blend of his friends' and neighbors' Southern charm. His ideas come from Natchez, Mississippi, which is depicted in his books as Rosalie, a quiet fictional Mississippi town.
Lee said he is given six months to write a novel but completes them within four months. Recording Secretary Ann Bergeron, longtime Natchez, Mississippi neighbor and friend of Lee, invited him to the meeting.
Bliss to raise funds for Hogs for the Cause
Katie Bliss was recently hired as director of development of Hogs for the Cause. She will lead fundraising and outreach efforts in the Baton Rouge area for the nonprofit organization, which provides aid to families when youngsters are being treated for pediatric brain cancer.
Moving to Baton Rouge in 2017 with her husband, Bliss has volunteered with the Knock Knock Children’s Museum and served as decorations chairwoman for the annual Storybook Soiree. She also volunteers for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Alpha Lambda teachers tour WBR Museum
Fifteen Alpha Lambda teachers of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International toured the West Baton Rouge Museum on Feb. 8. Gwenn Laviolette, Alpha Lambda member and the West Baton Rouge Museum educator, led a tour of the Artists of West Baton Rouge and Juke Joint Men exhibits.
Myrna Tuminello, Fleur de Lis Project chairwoman, reported the Loranger Boy Scout troop, instrumental in posting of colors at the Alpha Lambda district meeting in New Roads, attended a knife-forging workshop and learned about the history of the Civil War battles fought in Pointe Coupee Parish. Each scout received a kit and made their own folding knife.
Sandra Purpera and Donna Dial were recognized for spearheading the island pecan sale and cooking pecan pralines for the district meeting. Jo Hebert announced a new slate of officers for the next biennium with Catherine Olinde serving as the next Alpha Lambda president.
Raiford speaks to Civic Associations event
Fred Raiford, East Baton Rouge Parish director of transportation and drainage, spoke on Feb. 13 to the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations at the East Baton Rouge Main Library.
Raiford shared progress on projects to improve traffic flow across the parish and the drainage improvements project designed to decrease the risk of flooding. To view his presentation, go to fgbrca.org and click "Meetings." Raiford's speech may be viewed on the Federation’s Facebook page.
Kelvin Hill, assistant chief administrative officer to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, spoke about the Baton Rouge Police district precinct tours, which allow the public to share concerns and participate in the process of indirect crime prevention. RSVPs are required since some of the precincts are small. For information on precinct tours, visit the Federation's Facebook page.
The federation also presented its first Lifetime Service Award to Robert L. Say, from the Tara Civic Association, for his 37 years of service to the organization.
Federation meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Main Library. For more information, contact President Ed Lagucki at (225) 315-1206.
Magnolia Cemetery topic for BRGHS
Authors Chip Landry and Faye Phillips spoke on their book, "Historic Magnolia Cemetery," when the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society met Feb. 15.
The book, they said, chronicles the people who helped make Baton Rouge the city it is. Unsung heroes were brought to light, and pictures were shown on the interesting headstones and monuments. Also discussed was the Civil War battle that was fought there.
The Magnolia Cemetery board has created free materials that can be inserted into a U.S. or Louisiana history lesson. For information, contact the Rev. Nina Russell at (225) 924-3780.
Chronologically Gifted hears about singer's career
Katherine White, a member of the Broadmoor Presbyterian Church choir, spoke about her musical education and professional work experiences when the church's Chronologically Gifted and Talented group held a luncheon Feb. 19 in Naylor Hall.
White has performed with the Cincinnati Opera and other operas in the United States, Europe and China. She holds a doctor of musical arts degree, maintains a private voice studio in Baton Rouge, teaches at the Manship Theatre and works with the Capitol Area Alzheimer's Alliance to provide musical workshops to assist those with Alzheimer's disease. She sang and taught the group exercises that can help them sing with relaxation and confidence. Judy McGehee accompanied on the keyboard.
Annabelle Armstrong was honored with a gift for her many years of service to CG & T for providing speakers and entertainers and encouraging people to attend. The meal was prepared by Linda Grider and Ellen Snyder. Mike Zobrist gave the invocation and blessing of the food. Marion Forbes was in charge of arrangements.
Emotional intelligence topic for nurses' group
Laura Gomez spoke on emotional intelligence to the Baton Rouge District Nurses Association on Feb. 13 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
Gomez explained that emotional intelligence has four components: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management. Emotional intelligence, she said, helps improve decision making, decreases occupational stress, increases team performance and increases personal well-being.
Four added to Alzheimer's Services board
Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area has named Kevin Brian, Megan D’Aubin, Catherine Moore and Michelle Stevens to its board of directors.
Brian is financial vice president and director of the Technology Division of SAIA Electric. He has been president of the Catholic High Men’s Club, member of the board of directors of St. Joseph’s Academy and a member of numerous civic organizations.
D’Aubin is Client Accounting Services manager with Faulk & Winkler CPA. She is a member in the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants.
Moore is an attorney in the Baton Rouge office of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, practicing primarily in the area of health care. She is active in a variety of community organizations, including the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women, Forum 35 and the Louisiana Art and Science Museum.
Stevens is director of Value Based Operations at Blue Cross. She is active in her church and volunteers on the nursing home serve team.
