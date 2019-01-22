For most people, recording star data from photographic plates of outer space probably isn't an appealing job, and a play on this subject doesn't sound like a good time.
When it refers to Henrietta Leavitt and "Silent Sky," neither first impression is a correct one.
The play, which opened last weekend at Theatre Baton Rouge, isn't just about the heavens, but down-to-earth emotions like love and ambition. Fortunately, director Jenny Ballard has a capable cast that brings these to life in a winsome, often humorous way.
"Silent Sky" dramatizes the true story of Leavitt (played by Erica Malone), who made breakthrough astronomical discoveries in the first two decades of the 20th century despite attitudes that limited what Leavitt and her female colleagues were allowed to do. It's the central theme of "Silent Sky," and its local staging seems to follow the nationwide #MeToo movement that spotlighted the mistreatment of women in entertainment, media and other industries. The play manages to press this social hot button without adopting a preachy tone.
The daughter of a Wisconsin minister, Leavitt gets the opportunity to work at Harvard University's observatory with other women, recording data they take from photographic images taken by a telescope they're never allowed to look through themselves. Nancy Litton plays the prim, no-nonsense Annie Cannon, Leavitt's boss, and Tara Nixon portrays co-worker Williamina Fleming, who gets some of the best comedy lines of the play. Nixon delivers them with the appropriate twinkle in her eye.
Leavitt overcomes a lot just to get there. She suffered hearing loss from an illness, and her sister, Margaret (played by Rachel Lorando), opposes her decision to stray far from home and her father's ministry, alternately scolding and guilting her from near and afar. This is not a musical, but Lorando has a lovely voice, which she brings to poignant use from time to time.
Once at Harvard, Leavitt meets Peter Shaw (Scott Walsh), who oversees the women employees for the observatory director, Edward Charles Pickering. Malone and Walsh develop an awkward but growing chemistry, even though their relationship is, ahem, star-crossed.
The set design is minimalist but effective, and it makes good use of a projection screen at the back of the stage. While the plot deals with arcane topics like Cepheid stars, they are handled in a way that doesn't leave the audience feeling like it's missing the point. Rather, the play expands knowledge of a significant but little-known scientist, and it leaves us wondering why her accomplishments are so overlooked.
The only quibble is that Henrietta's personality is so driven and insular, especially early in the play, that she's not as likable as the central character should be. At one point in the first act, Margaret tells Henrietta that her focus on astronomy is making her "flinty." Kneejerk reaction: What do you mean by "making"?
With one 15-minute intermission, "Silent Sky" runs just past two hours.