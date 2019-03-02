Porcelain Art Guild
WHAT: Meeting of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7
INFORMATION: Kitty Nipper, (225) 275-2411
DETAILS: If you are a china painter or interested in becoming one, call for more information.
Garage sale
WHAT: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church annual garage sale
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9
WHERE: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd.
DETAILS: Organized by the church’s Episcopal Church Women ministry, the sale includes gently-used clothing, jewelry, toys, tools and housewares. Proceeds go to the group’s outreach projects, and various ministries and maintenance at St. Luke’s.