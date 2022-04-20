If you’ve read this column past springs and summers, you’ve likely seen my complaints about the heat and humidity. About this time every year, my husband gets giddy over the hot sun beaming down, and I retreat indoors to cozy up to the air conditioner.
We’re still enjoying the benefits of late-season root vegetables here in south Louisiana. I found the vegetables for these recipes at the Red Stick Farmers Market in downtown Baton Rouge. You can likely locate the same ingredients anywhere in the state these days. Shop the markets near you to see what’s available.
Yes, I know it’s getting a bit warm out for soup, but soup is so comforting and simple, it’s great any time of year. The combination of turnips, potatoes and onion seems to bring out the best, sweet flavors in each other.
Of course, a good bowl of soup needs a hearty bread. These sweet potato rolls are a perfect complement.
While I’m in my dormant phase, I’m inclined to spend even more time in the kitchen. I hope to try a few new recipes like this.
Roasted Turnip, Potato & Onion Soup
Yields 6 to 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 tablespoon olive oil
6-8 small turnips, diced (1½ cups diced)
4-6 small red potatoes, diced (4 cups diced)
1 small sweet onion, cut into thin wedges (1 cup sliced)
3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
2 teaspoons fresh thyme (1 teaspoon dried)
2 teaspoons fresh rosemary (1 teaspoon dried)
1 teaspoon garlic powder or granulated garlic
1½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup heavy cream
1. Heat oven to 450 F. Line a baking pan with foil and grease with olive oil.
2. Spread turnips and potatoes evenly on pan. Sprinkle onion on top.
3. Roast vegetables until golden, about 15 to 20 minutes, stirring halfway through.
4. Transfer roasted vegetables to a stockpot or Dutch oven and cover with broth.
5. Bring pot to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer until vegetables and tender and liquid reduces by half, about 15 minutes.
6. Add thyme, rosemary, garlic, salt and pepper.
7. Slowly stir in cream and cook until heated through.
8. Taste for additional seasoning. Serve immediately.
Sweet Potato Rolls
Makes 2 dozen. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 baked sweet potato
1 (¼ ounce) packet active dry yeast
2 tablespoons sugar, divided
½ cup hot water
3 tablespoons coconut oil or shortening
½ teaspoon salt
2 eggs, beaten
3½ cups all-purpose flour
1. Bake sweet potato at 450 F for 30 minutes or until tender. Peel and mash sweet potato and set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast and 1 tablespoon sugar in hot tap water. Let stand 10 minutes.
3. Stir in sweet potato, coconut oil or shortening, salt and eggs. Stir in flour one cup at a time until fully incorporated.
4. Knead in the bowl two or three times until you can shape the dough in a ball. Place in an oiled bowl and turn the dough to coat with oil. Cover and let rise for 1 to 3 hours.
5. Punch down the dough and either pinch off palm-sized pieces or use a large ice cream scoop to form balls of dough. Roll them in your hands, then place in a muffin tin.
6. Allow to rise once more for about 30 minutes.
7. Bake at 375 F for 12-15 minutes. Serve warm with butter.