The Christian tradition of the Lenten season is supposed to be a time of reflection and sacrifice.
But sacrifice doesn't mean giving up great-tasting food, especially on Fridays, when no meat is allowed on the table.
When you live in south Louisiana, meat isn't necessary when you have access to the tastiest seafood in the world. And there are plenty of local restaurants that are offering that seafood on special menus on Fridays during the Lenten season.
Here are a few suggestions to get you started:
Bistro Byronz
Tasty and creative seafood and vegetable Lent-friendly choices are always on the menu at Bistro Byronz locations in Mid City, 515 Mouton St. and Willow Grove, 8200 Village Plaza Court. So they've made it easier by gathering these dishes into a Lenten menu.
Included is the restaurant's corn and seafood bisque.
On the salad menu will be seared tuna salad, a combination of mixed greens, seared tuna, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado, crispy strips and sesame vinaigrette; and the shrimp Remi pasta salad with shrimp, mozzarella, cavatappi, tomato and bell pepper topped with remoulaude dressing.
Sandwich choices will include the Nola BBQ shrimp po-boy, which includes fried shrimp, tomato, slaw and barbecue shrimp sauce.
On the lunch and dinner entree menu are shrimp and drits, combining crispy Creole shrimp with cheese grits and barbecue sauce; seafood-stuffed redfish with seafood stuffing and haricot vert; and panko-crusted salmon with paneed filet of salmon with herb butter, sauteed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes.
For more information, call (225) 218-1433 (Mid City) or (225) 367-4170 (Willow Grove). Visit bistrobyronz.com.
Serop's Cafe
Though Serop's Cafe is known for its Greek and Lebanese menu, the restaurant is just as popular for its seafood selections, especially during the Lenten season.
Each year, the cafe, 7474 Corporate Blvd., offers up a Lenten menu of seafood favorites.
This year, the menu has a lineup of 10 entrees, including flounder Terrebone, featuring flounder stuffed with shrimp, crab and crawfish topped with cream sauce; and tilapia New Orleans, featuring tilapia broiled in white wine topped by artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives and cream sauce.
You also can order soft-shell Crab, which tops a fried, soft-shell crab with lemon butter sauce, served with mashed potatoes. And if you're in a mood for something with an Italian flare, there's the seafood lasagna stuffed with shrimp and crawfish and topped with a cream sauce.
For the full menu, call (225) 201-8100 or visit seropscafe.com.
Superior Grill MidCity
If you're looking for something with a different flare, Superior Grill MidCity, 5435 Government St., has a Lenten menu filled with seafood and veggie Mexican-inspired specialties.
Vegetable choices include lettuce wrap tacos, which include grilled veggies, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado and baja sauce. It's served with rice, and grilled shrimp can be added for an extra charge.
Another veggie favorite are grilled avocados, featuring two halves of a mesquite-grilled avocado topped by grilled veggies, roasted corn, lettuce, purple cabbage, cheese and pico de gallo. It's served with rice and sour cream, and shrimp can be added for an extra charge.
On the seafood side are seafood enchiladas, which feature shrimp or Louisiana crawfish served with rice and lime soup; and the crab cake enchilada combo, which teams up a crab cake enchilada with a spinach a cheese enchilada. It's served with rice and lime soup
For the full menu, call (225) 927-2022 or visit batonrouge.superiorgrill.com/lent-menu.
JED's Local Louisiana Po'boys
JED's Local Louisiana Po'boys, 672 Jefferson Highway, again will offer its annual Lenten Seafood Box, which includes a choice of fried Gulf shrimp or Louisiana catfish with sides of crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, toast and tartar sauce.
The lunch deal is available every day during Lent.
Call (225) 349-8333 or visit jedslocal.com.
Rocco's New Orleans Po-boys and Cafe
If you're in a muffuletta mood but can't eat one on Friday, Rocco's New Orleans Po-boys and Cafe has the perfect solution.
The restaurant, 3358 Drusilla Lane, offers its Seafood muffuletta on Fridays. The sandwich is a Rocco's original, and diners can fill it with two fried seafood choices. Olive mix and provolone cheese are added, and it's all topped off with cocktail and tartar sauces.
The eatery also offers seafood gumbo and orders of boiled crawfish only on Lenten Fridays. And diners also can order seafood choices from the regular menu, including catfish, shrimp, oyster and soft shell crab po-boys and seafood plate lunches.
For more information, call (225) 248-1999 or visit roccosnopoboys.com.