Jared Tees started out cooking with his dad. Now he's in charge of six dining establishments at L'Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge.
That's a big responsibility for an executive chef, but Tees doesn't sweat it. He welcomes the daily pressure of heading up more than one kitchen.
But in the end, he most enjoys grilling in his backyard, because that's when food becomes more than just dining. It's time spent with family and friends.
Read on to learn more about L'Auberge's executive chef.
Could you tell us a little bit about your background?
When I was young, I learned to cook from my dad, then I went off to college and worked in restaurants. That's when I discovered I enjoyed the atmosphere and pressure of the kitchen, and I was pretty good at it. I moved to New Orleans to learn as much as possible in professional kitchens under acclaimed chefs like Jamie Shannon and Gerard Maras.
What are your duties as the executive chef for L'Auberge's restaurants, 18 Steak, Barstool Sportsbook, Bon Temps Market, Stadium Sports Bar & Grill, PJ's Cafe and Red Lotus Asian Kitchen?
As executive chef, I oversee the operation of the restaurants, the food service within the hotel and all catering. I write the menus for all outlets, work with our marketing team on guest and VIP events and perform duties related to charitable events and off-site functions. But the most important job I have is to support my team in their duties, training, mentoring and organizing to help them develop into stronger leaders.
What is your morning routine before going to work?
I am currently training for Ironman Memphis, so I work out every morning before 6 a.m., then take my youngest daughter to school. I'm out the door to Baton Rouge before 9 a.m. The drive from my home in Mandeville to Baton Rouge gives me time to think about and plan the day ahead.
What's your description of the perfect meal?
I really enjoy cooking out on our back patio at home. A great cut of meat on the grill accompanied by vegetables we pick fresh from our garden may sound simple to most, but it's those times we slow down and enjoy each other that make it perfect.
What's your most relied upon kitchen tool? What kitchen tool still needs to be invented (if any)?
My French knives. What still needs to be invented … a stone that sharpens knives quickly. It's hard to keep a sharp edge on a knife.
What do you splurge on?
Athletic gear and equipment for training
Are you a movie fan?
I enjoy action movies or movies with the kids, but I don't get to the theater often.
What is your classic uniform?
When I was coming up, I always wore black or checkered pants; a stiff white chef's coat; a clean and pressed, white four-way apron; a white toque; and black Dansko clogs. Trends have changed over the years, but I still wear the clogs, only now I wear brown. No matter where I worked, I have always worn the Dankso clogs. They are a classic and support my feet when I'm on them all day long.
Do you listen to music while in the kitchen?
At home in the kitchen, I listen to Louis Armstrong radio and Barbra Streisand, much to my wife's chagrin. But at L'Auberge, we do not play music because there are so many moving parts; we all have to communicate and be on our A-game.
What dish creation are you most proud of?
All the oyster dishes I created over the years in New Orleans kitchens. I keep them in my recipe file at the ready.
Tell us about your biggest disaster in the kitchen.
I cannot think of a specific disaster, but for me, a disaster would be creating a special menu for a party and it not being as well-received as I had hoped.
And finally, we know that you love being a chef. But if you weren't a chef, would your second choice of "dream job" be?
A Wildlife and Fisheries agent.