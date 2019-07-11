FRIDAY
SALSA PARTY–BR LATIN NIGHTS : 9 p.m, Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Featuring the sounds of salsa, bachata and merengue. $10 at varsitytheatre.com.
SATURDAY
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
"LUNA 18" LSU SCHOOL OF ART 18TH SUMMER EXHIBITION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Glassell Gallery, 100 Lafayette St. A reception featuring works by LSU students.
THEATRE BATON ROUGE SUMMER AUCTION GALA 2019: 6 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Charity auction benefiting Theatre Baton Rouge, with organization veterans performing songs from Broadway. $50 at theatrebr.org/2019summerauction.html; tickets are $60 at the door.
MID CITY MAKERS MARKET: 7 p.m to 10 p.m., Mid City Makers Market, 541 Eugene St. Featuring more thatn 50 local makers selling their goods along with music by Nathan Plumbar, drinks by The Overpass Merchant and food by Iverstine Family Butcher and Dat'z Italian. Free. facebook.com/midcitymakersmarket.
"VICKI LAWRENCE AND MAMA: A TWO WOMAN SHOW": 8 p.m., L'Auberge, 777 L'Auberge Ave. Actor, comedian, singer and dancer Vicki Lawrence ("Mama's Family" and "The Carol Burnett Show") stars in this one-woman show. Tickets start at $30 and is reserved seating only. Must be 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. lbatonrouge.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BATON ROUGE ORCHID SHOW: 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, LSU Botanic Gardens & Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Baton Rouge Orchid Society hosts a show of hundreds of beautiful flowers. Orchids and orchid supplies will be sold. Orchid Society members will be on hand answering questions, giving advice and doing demonstrations. Free. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/index.php.
BASF KIDS' LAB: HAPPY HANDS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Understand the key role emulsifiers play in beauty products. Apply this knowledge while mixing up a hand lotion that is yours to keep. For kids 6-12 and accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
FREE FOOD SUNDAY: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. Featuring Hannah Q Smokehouse at this month's Sunday, serving up some BBQ jambalaya with pulled pork & beans. Doors open at 2 p.m.
THA ANTIDOTE ANNIVERSARY SHOW: 4 p.m., The Parlor, 705 St. Joseph St. Anniversary show for thaantidote.com featuring performances by The Monastery, Perk, These are Weed Raps and more. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the red carpet affair starts at 2:30 p.m. facebook.com/thaantidote.
SUNDAYS AT 4: 4 p.m. to Baton Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Molly and Denton Hatcher team up to perform together. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
SHULER KING — "ANYBODY WANNA TELL ME" TOUR: 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Comedy show featuring Shuler King, Mario Troy, Gin Thomas and JJ Williamson. 21 and older event. $28-$58. manshiptheatre.org.
MONDAY
AUDITIONS "ROMEO AND JULIET": 6 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Auditions are open to young actors between the ages of 12-18. Consisting of cold readings from the script, assigned at auditions. Scripts are available for $20 (cash only) refundable deposit, from the TBR box office. Callbacks (if needed) July 16, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. theatrebr.org/auditions.html.
MONDAY, TUESDAY
2019 LOUISIANA ARTS SUMMIT: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A full two days of workshops, networking and mentoring opportunities for creative professionals. A reception and key note address to take place at the Capital Park Museum. artsbr.org.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Fresh summer produce direct from local farmers.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
CREATION STATION WEDNESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on arts and crafts for all ages in Discovery Depot's Creation Station every Wednesday in July and August. lasm.org.
BREWING UP BUSINESS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Sunbelt Promotional Products Association trade show featuring a variety of exhibitors and, of course, cold brews.
LISTEN AND LEARN: 6 p.m., Baton Rouge Community College, 201 Community College Drive, Magnolia building 201. Urban League of Louisiana will host a listening session about key issues impacting African-American youth and families. Register at eventbrite.com.
AFRICAN-AMERICAN GOSPEL MUSIC IN LOUISIANA: 7 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library's Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Lecture by Dr. Joyce Marie Jackson on the history of African-American Gospel Music in Louisiana. ebrpl.com.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Mary Ann Caffery, Theresa Herrera, Linda Jeffers and Brian Kelly, through Aug. 1. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection," through Aug. 7; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. lasm.org.
