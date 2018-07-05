Robert Christgau, the dean of American rock critics, has the power to distill entire albums into a sentence or two. These critiques are spot-on and can level musician's masterworks within a couple words. He is still the go-to rock critic and can be a consummate hater, therefore, I love reading his reviews.
To tell you about the latest, biggest music releases, I thought I'd do my best Christgau impression. Here are my quickest takes on five releases.
Gorillaz — "The Now Now." More of a solo album from the group's leader/singer Damon Albarn than the overstuffed, appearance-filled Gorillaz album we are used to hearing. When he isn't phoning in party tracks, Albarn commands your attention with sublimely depressing and beautiful psychedelic pop. B.
Nine Inch Nails — "Bad Witch." Over three EPs, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have made Nine Inch Nails compelling again. Productionwise, there is still no one better than the duo, especially when it comes to distortion-drenched, industrial rock. But now, Reznor's lyrics are more focused, putting aside his overplayed woe-is-me antics for heady doom and gloom. The group has never sounded better. A-.
Drake — "Scorpion." It took the whitest rapper alive 25 songs and a double album to tell us what we already know — he's a deadbeat dad, supersensitive and extremely corny. He even plagiarizes Kanye West in the editors' notes. Wake me up when Pusha T responds again. D-.
Jim James — "Uniform Distortion." The singer/guitarist of My Morning Jacket continues to solidify his solo career with this garage rock-style album. Though this full-length project awkwardly reckons with the pervasive nature of social media, "Uniform Distortion" is full of mighty guitar riffs and James' heavenly voice/gee-whiz attitude. B.
Florence + the Machine — "High as Hope." Every fiber of my being says I shouldn't like Florence + the Machine. I always presume Florence Welch's songs are going to sound boring like Adele's or forced like Lorde's. But here Welch comes again, with another fantastic album, making me sigh, "Damn, this is good." B+.