FRIDAY
MOVIES ON THE PLAZA "BLACK PANTHER": 7 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A free showing of the popular Marvel movie. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
GREETINGS FROM QUEER MOUNTAIN STORYTELLING SHOW: 8 p.m., Cedarcrest Bar, 10467 Airline Highway. LGBTQ storytelling showcase featuring Amber Lynn Kimble, Alida Glass, Kathy, Charles Champagne and Shy Lewis. Hosted by Amanda G. Free. facebook.com/NOLAgreetingsfromqueermountain.
THE SILENT DISCO: 10 p.m., City Bar, 333 Third St. Dance party in headphones, with three channels of music featuring Matthew Rish, Kingsli, The Gentle Giant and DJ Chris Hebert.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR.": 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, LSU Shaver Theatre. A production based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show. 90 minutes with no intermission. Rated G. $20 general admission, $15 kids and students at nvtarts.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"NEWSIES": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (ASL Performance/Sold Out), Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Stage adaptation of Disney's 1992 musical about the newsboys of New York City and the 1899 newsboy strike. Continues through June 30. $19-$30. theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
SWAMP DOG DAY AND MOVE WITH THE MAYOR & MORDECAI: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. All pets are welcome on this day at the swamp. Featuring an appearance by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and her dog Mordecai from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nature center general admission applies; free for passholders.
LOUISIANA BONSAI SOCIETY WORKSHOP: 9 a.m., Forest Community Park, 13900 South Harrell's Ferry Road. Workshop and study group led by Louisiana Bonsai Society. Free. For questions, call Lowell Tilley at (225) 241-2396.
ENGINEER IT 2019: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. An interactive experience for all ages to learn how today's engineers are inspiring the world. lasm.org.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
"PIRATES! THE MUSICAL — A MINI MUSICAL CAMP PRODUCTION": 11 a.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Set sail with a salty crew of colorful scallywags. $8 at manshiptheatre.org.
NEW FOSTER ORIENTATION: 11 a.m., Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited. Register early at caabr.org.
AMERICAN RADIO RELAY LEAGUE FIELD DAY: 2 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. The Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club will teach about using ham radio in communication and emergency situations, how to send your name in Morse code, and how to obtain your own transmitting license. hrpo.lsu.edu/programs/arrl.html.
SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. Featuring visual artists, makers, and craftsmen.
"JUVIESOUL — FROM THE HALLWAYS TO THE STAGE": 7 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. Presented by Bring Justice to My Rhyme. A new showcase and open mic for young people up to the age of 19. Featuring live music, poetry and art. $5 at eventbrite.com and at the door.
"SHADES OF GREY": 7 p.m., UpStage Theatre, Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place. UpStage Theatre will perform this two-act comedy about a 70-year-old retiree who meets a younger woman. $24. (225) 924-3774; upstagetheatre.biz.
WRITTENZ VOL. 1 | BLACKSMITH BATTLE LEAGUE: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Southern Grind Cofe, 8418 Scotland Ave. Another installment of Battle Rap, hosted by Blacksmith Battle League. $10 advance, $20 at the door. eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals for adoption. caabr.org.
BASF KIDS' LAB: A HAIR-RAISING EXPERIMENT: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Exploring the chemistry of a product that helps keep you looking your best. Kids can create and bottle their own hair gel that is theirs to keep. For kids 6-12 and accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
WORLD REFUGEE DAY CELEBRATION: 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Goodwood Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Hosted by Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants. With cultural performances, speakers, food and children's activities in recognition of World Refugee Day. Free.
YARD ART — LOCAL ART SHOWCASE: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. A showing of local artists with vendors on site. Featuring live music, drink specials and food. Free. 21 and up.
MONDAY
TEA 101: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway. A fun and informative talk and tasting on tea. 16 and up. $45 at redstickspice.com.
NO SHOW COMEDY — LADIES FIRST: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy at The Guru, 1857 Government St. Queens of Comedy show featuring Laura Sanders, Mary-Devon Dupuy, Camille Roane, Shannen Holahan and Marguerite C. Shipley. Hosted by O'mar Finely. BYOB. $8 in advance, $10 at the door. eventbrite.com, facebook.com/thenoshowcomedy.
TUESDAY
PASTRY BASICS — BISCUITS & SCONES: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway. Learn to create pastries at home while eating a biscuit or two. For ages 13 and up, with accompanying adult. $55 at redstickspice.com.
LSU SCIENCE CAFE: 5 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. LSU assistant dean for diversity and inclusion Zakiya Wilson-Kennedy will give a presentation on how communities can broaden participation in STEM. Talk starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome. (225) 578-3870. Register at eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY
WINE WALK — WHITE LINEN NIGHT: 5:30 p.m., Downtown Baton Rouge. Wine walk around downtown Baton Rouge with tastings at four venues. $10. facebook.com/winewalkwednesday.
2019 BEST OF 225 CELEBRATION: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St. Find out who the 2019 Best of 225 winners are at the issue release party at the new Red Stick Social. Featuring live music, food and bowling. Register at eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY
"SEMBLANCE: THE PUBLIC/PRIVATE/SHARED SELF": 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. The new exhibit opening includes three contemporary painters using the human body to explore identity in private and public spaces. Featuring work from artists Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Doron Langberg and Heidi Hahn. On display through October 6. lsumoa.org/semblance.
"ADORE | ADORN: THE ELSIE MICHIE CONTEMPORARY JEWELRY COLLECTION": 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. The new exhibit features more than 100 pieces of contemporary jewelry from the collection of LSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences associate dean Elsie Michie. On display through October 6. lsumoa.org/adore.
KRIS CANGELOSI DANCE PROJECT PRESENTS "BIG HITS": 6:30 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. A variety show featuring professional dance and music performing choreographic works by Cangelosi with special guests. Sweets and cocktails offered by Cupcake Allie. Reserve seating $30-40, general seating $25 at kcangelosi1@cox.net.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St. Enjoy some of Baton Rouge's undiscovered artists. Or email joel@tinroofbeer.com to sign up.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Born to Run: Louisiana's Almost Governors," through Saturday, and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork from James Flynn, Randell Henry, Phyllis Lear, and David Scott Smith, through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection," through Aug. 7; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. lasm.org.
Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm