Katie Sample's Cajun-inspired Chicken Tortilla Soup tantalized the taste buds of Food Network "Big Bad Budget Battle's" judges on Tuesday night, earning her the big prize — a year's worth of groceries.
"All I'm thinking about right now is my daughter, and this is for her, so thank ya'll so much," a tearful Sample, a single mom from Baton Rouge, said.
"I watch Food Network every day," the LSU graduate and speech pathlogist added. "I watch these people that are the judges, I idolize these people, and they said I was good."
Adding to the Louisiana flavor of the episode, titled "Leftover Lessons," was fellow contestant Susanne Duplantis, of New Roads. Saving food and money is the focus of Duplantis' blog, "Makeover My Leftovers," and her recent book, "Lagniappe Leftovers."
Rounding out the competition was Baltimore, Maryland cancer researcher and home cook Jeff Ilechie.
In the competition's first round, the three contestants were challenged to take leftover pastrami, roast beef and turkey sandwiches, with coleslaw on the side, and turn them into breakfast … in just 30 minutes. In addition to the leftovers and pantry items provided, each was given $20 to shop for more ingredients in the network's "Flavortown Market."
Sample took an early lead with her Toad in a Hole served on a bed of Meat Hash and topped with Coleslaw Salad.
"This was such a great memory growng up with Toad in the Holes," Sample said as she cut a circle out of each bread slice, tossed it in a frying pan, and cracked an egg into the bread opening.
Across the kitchen, Duplantis was whipping up Loaded Reuben Cornbread Waffles.
A true Louisianan, Duplantis commenced spicing things up with the seasoning packet from a package of ramen noodles she purchased at the market, and of course, a few dashes of hot sauce.
"Being from Louisiana, we're all about the hot sauce. So you can have something bland and throw some hot sauce on there and it's going to shake it up, too," the former restaurant manager said, pushing her cart through the market.
A mishap arose, however, when Duplantis added a bit too much milk to the waffle batter. Time to turn waffles into griddle cakes.
"Even though it wasn't my plan, my Savory Griddle Cakes are looking good and smelling good," Duplantis said.
Ilechie, meanwhile, made Brioche French Toast with Cheesy Eggs and Pastrami Bacon Crumble.
The judges — food columnist and author Catherine McCord, Food Network host Eddie Jackson and FN personality and cookbook author Damaris Phillips, critiqued each dish on taste, presentation and bang for your buck.
"Katie, it was your use of the leftovers that put you over the top," host Ree (Pioneer Woman) Drummond told Sample at results time.
That win gave her the advantage of first choice of leftovers for round 2 of the contest, making a full dinner, also in a half-hour.
That's when Sample turned fajita chicken, refried beans, and bell pepper and onions into her winning soup. On the side, she added bean quesadillas as dippers for the soup.
"What's great about soups and repurposing, I probably freeze half or more of it, and then on a late night, like coming home from dance or something like that, and we got homework and we got all kind of stuff, pulling stuff from your freezer can save your life," Sample shared with viewers.
Duplantis, using barbecue leftovers of tri-tip, mac 'n' cheese and cornbread, created maque choux and mac 'n' cheese balls.
And Ilechie transformed pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and green beans into grilled pork and mashed potato balls, accenting the plate with a lime green bean smear.
"The flavor that you were able to develop inside of this is just spectacular and the broth feels like it's been cooking all day, Jackson commented about the soup. "You have totally transformed the chicken. It really and truly feels like you created this dish all on its own. The only thing that I would probably say is that I'd love a bigger bowl."
"Everything who you are as a home cook feels represented on this plate. That is talent right there," McCord told Duplantis.
Then Sample got the good news.
"Oh man, how much money we got left over? Let's get some wine," said the still shaking winner.
Catch more episodes of "Big Bad Budget Battle" airing at 9 p.m. Tuesdays on Food Network, and streaming on Discovery+.