Fried chicken sliders from BRQ
I love fried chicken. I love pimento cheese. I love sliders, and I love pickles.
And you're telling me I can get something that has all of this at once?
Most people probably go to BRQ for the barbecue, but this is my go-to. The chicken is crispy but also juicy. I'm picky about pimento cheese, but BRQ's is great. If you put a little of the mustard barbecue sauce on it, you've got perfection.
For a side, get the mac and cheese; the noodles are just the right spiral thickness, the cheese is delicious and it has the right amount of crunchy stuff to give it texture.
BRQ, 10423 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. (225) 372-2674.
BRQ is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday; and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Matthew Albright, assistant metro editor.)
Meatballs and ravioli from Bistro Italia
Tucked away in a tiny strip mall off Coursey Boulevard is Bistro Italia, a small and casual Italian restaurant specializing in pizzas and classic Italian fare. If you are a fan of the now-shuttered DeAngelo’s, you’ll feel at home here. There’s lots to pick from on the menu, but the meatball and ravioli is a great start. Delicious romano and ricotta cheese-filled pillows of ravioli are covered with a heady marinara sauce, and topped with two very large and delicious meatballs. Tell them you’re splitting the dish for two, and they’ll serve it up on two plates, each with its own meatball. It comes with classic buttery garlic bread, and for $15, it’s a deal.
Bistro Italia, 11903 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70817, (225) 227-2695 Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Rice pudding at Bay Leaf (after a delicious meal full of spices)
A meal at Bay Leaf is a treat. The onion dosa is one of my favorite appetizers around. The naan is an excellent blend of soft and crusty. The rice is fluffy. The butter chicken has all the right spices. But the rice pudding! The rice pudding is a perfect way to end a meal full of spices, especially in a Louisiana summer. Bay Leaf's rice pudding is different from other rice puddings I know. It is thinner, almost soupy, but don't let that description deter you from trying it. It is cool with the perfect amount of cardamon — so satisfying and settling.
Bay Leaf, 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge 70816
Bay Leaf is open from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. (Jan Risher, features editor)