When it comes to screening for colorectal cancer, 45 is the new 50.
Last year, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force changed its recommendations and advised people to start screening for colorectal cancer five years earlier than the previous recommendation. This allows health insurance companies to cover the cost of the test at a younger age.
With the COVID pandemic in a downward trajectory, Dr. Michael Castine III of the Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge hopes that people’s decreased fears of getting out in public will lead more of them to have colonoscopy, which he calls the “gold standard” of detecting colorectal cancer before it’s too late. He recently saw a patient in his early 50s with metastatic colorectal cancer. He hadn’t had a colonoscopy when he turned 50.
“It’s tough to look at that person and think maybe two or three years ago, this might not have been advanced as it was and it may have been curable then,” Castine said.
The screening recommendation changed because even as colorectal cancer rates have decreased for those over 50, the rates for those under 50 climbed 51% since 1994, according to the American Cancer Society. Death rates in the younger group also rose.
Colonoscopies not only detect colorectal cancer and precancerous polyps but also can remove polyps to be tested for malignancy. This procedure is necessary for anyone in a high-risk group, such as those with a family history of polyps or colorectal cancer, Castine said. Depending on what’s found during the procedure, colonoscopies are recommended every three to five years thereafter.
For those who are low risk, the at-home Cologuard test is a good if imperfect alternative, Castine said. Cologuard, which requires a doctor’s prescription to order, tests for colon cancer by identifying DNA and blood in the stool that precancerous polyps and colon cancer can cause.
“I think they’re pretty darned close to being really good at 95 to 97%,” Castine said. “If that Cologuard is negative, you‘re probably OK. If it’s positive, it doesn’t mean you have colon cancer. You may have a polyp. You may not have anything. You may just be shedding some abnormal DNA. Maybe you’re going to get your polyp later, but you still need to be scoped.”
For those diagnosed with colorectal cancer, improved treatments have increased the likelihood of a cure or longer life, Castine said. Many surgical procedures can be done robotically, which speeds recovery because it is less invasive. That means chemotherapy can begin sooner, making it more effective.
“When I started to practice 25 years ago, there were some patients who would have surgical complications and they would linger for months getting over those complications from surgery because it was a bigger operation,” he said. “Sometimes, by the time they got to chemo, we weren’t really sure the chemo was going to benefit them.”
Improved chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments also have contributed to better colorectal cancer outcomes, mirroring a general improvement in cancer treatment in the United States. In the past 20 years, cancer death rates went down 27% in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“We may not be curing every cancer, but some of these people are living a long time with their cancer and have good quality of life with very low toxicity,” he said. “That’s what the fight is all about, to preserve life and preserve quality. I think we’ve achieved that through the years.”