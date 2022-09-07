Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long.
Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
Rocca Pizzeria
3897 Government St.
Happy hour 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; half-off select beverages: specialty cocktails, wine by the glass and draft and bottled beer; half-off select pizzas: margherita, classic cheese, pepperoni, four cheese
Kalurah St. Grill
2857 Kalurah St.
Happy hour 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; $6 wine by the glass; $6 cocktails, French 75, whiskey smash, Moscow mule; $15 lunch special, new meal every week
City Pork
7327 Jefferson Highway and 18143 Perkins Road
Happy hour 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; half-off wine, beer, cocktails
Government Taco
5621 Government St.
Happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week; $2 off margaritas; $1 off draft beer and wine; $2 off Gov’t Issued Cocktails; $2 off taquitos, yucca and chicken cracklin appetizers
Other specials
- Monday: $2 off all margaritas all day
- Tuesday: $1 off draft beer and wine all day
- Wednesday: $2 off Gov’t Issued Cocktails all day
- Thursday: happy hour all day
Superior Grill
7333 Highland Road and 5435 Government St.
Happy hour 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week; large margaritas (20 oz) for the price of a small (10 oz); large draft beer (20 oz) for the price of a small (10 oz); house pours of wine, $4 per glass
BRQ
10423 Jefferson Highway
Happy hour 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; house cocktails $10; house wines $6
The Smiling Dog
4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
- Happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; half-off draft beers; $5 double wells; free pool
- Pub Olympics: Compete in rounds of trivia, darts and pool against others to win prizes every Monday at 8 p.m.
- Burger night every Tuesday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; half-pound burger and fries cooked to order, $5
- Wing night: every Wednesday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; 50% off orders of wings (12); your choice of six styles
Soji
5050 Government St.
Ladies night 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; one small plate, one sushi roll, one cocktail, $20 a person; live DJ
Lotus Lounge
5050 Government St. inside Soji
Tiki Tuesday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays; $6 small plates; $6 select sushi rolls; $5 rum punch
The Gregory
150 3rd St.
Happy hour 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; $5 draft beers and $6 wine; $7 burger and fries
Bistro Byronz
515 Mouton St. and 8200 Village Plaza Court
Happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; $4 beer, wine, cocktails and select dishes