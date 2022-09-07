Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. 

Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.

The "Violet you're turning violet" cocktail at Rocca Pizzeria blends limoncello, lavender, honeysuckle vodka and blueberries.

Rocca Pizzeria

3897 Government St.

Happy hour 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; half-off select beverages: specialty cocktails, wine by the glass and draft and bottled beer; half-off select pizzas: margherita, classic cheese, pepperoni, four cheese

Kalurah St. Grill

2857 Kalurah St.

Happy hour 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; $6 wine by the glass; $6 cocktails, French 75, whiskey smash, Moscow mule; $15 lunch special, new meal every week

City Pork

7327 Jefferson Highway and 18143 Perkins Road

Happy hour 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; half-off wine, beer, cocktails

Government Taco

5621 Government St.

Happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week; $2 off margaritas; $1 off draft beer and wine; $2 off Gov’t Issued Cocktails; $2 off taquitos, yucca and chicken cracklin appetizers

Other specials

  • Monday: $2 off all margaritas all day
  • Tuesday: $1 off draft beer and wine all day
  • Wednesday: $2 off Gov’t Issued Cocktails all day
  • Thursday: happy hour all day
Bartender Daniel Botello makes drinks for customers at Superior Grill on Government Street as people celebrate Cinco de Mayo as dining restrictions are in place due to the shelter-at-home order allowing limited patio dining at restaurants that use social distancing in Baton Rouge, La.

Superior Grill

7333 Highland Road and 5435 Government St.

Happy hour 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week; large margaritas (20 oz) for the price of a small (10 oz); large draft beer (20 oz) for the price of a small (10 oz); house pours of wine, $4 per glass

BRQ

10423 Jefferson Highway

Happy hour 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; house cocktails $10; house wines $6

The Smiling Dog

4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

  • Happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; half-off draft beers; $5 double wells; free pool
  • Pub Olympics: Compete in rounds of trivia, darts and pool against others to win prizes every Monday at 8 p.m.
  • Burger night every Tuesday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; half-pound burger and fries cooked to order, $5
  • Wing night: every Wednesday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; 50% off orders of wings (12); your choice of six styles

Soji

5050 Government St.

Ladies night 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; one small plate, one sushi roll, one cocktail, $20 a person; live DJ

The Missionary’s Downfall cocktail features Hamilton Demerara 86 rum, mint, pineapple, honey syrup, peach liqueur and lime and is garnished with mint, a slice of pineapple at the Lotus Lounge at Soji Modern Asian.

Lotus Lounge

5050 Government St. inside Soji

Tiki Tuesday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays; $6 small plates; $6 select sushi rolls; $5 rum punch

The Gregory

150 3rd St.

Happy hour 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; $5 draft beers and $6 wine; $7 burger and fries

Bistro Byronz

515 Mouton St. and 8200 Village Plaza Court

Happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; $4 beer, wine, cocktails and select dishes

