The Book of John has occupied a majority of my devotional reading during this coronavirus outbreak and season of anxiety. It has provided courage and comfort.
John shows the humanity, humility and hope of Jesus. We can all use hope right now, and nothing reminds us more of the hope that is in Christ than celebrating Easter Sunday.
Biblical scholars say the book was written by the "beloved" disciple John around A.D. 85-90 and was the last of the four Gospels on the life of Christ, behind Matthew, Mark and Luke. The book's theme: Jesus and eternal life.
The book is covered in red representing the words of Jesus, speaking life, eternal life. And — spoiler alert — who gave his life, but was resurrected. It tells of the servant Jesus who washed his disciples' feet, prepared fish and bread and even served them wine at a late-night supper.
John starts with a bombshell — John 1:1-3: "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made." And it gets even better.
John gives us a picture of a happy, compassionate and praying Jesus. The book also gives the gruesome imagery of a bloodied, bruised and battered Jesus trying to trudge with a heavy cross through the city streets and up a hill in a Roman death ritual called crucifixion.
John gives us the best-known passage in the Bible and known by millions for generations: John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
In these challenging times, we need to be reminded that God so loves all of us whosoevers. And he hasn't forgotten about us.
That same Jesus who turned water into wine, who opened blind eyes, who healed the lame, who set captives free, who rose from the grave is the same Jesus who will see us through these difficult days.
Find peace and comfort in the Book of John. Here's a few notable thoughts from this life-giving book:
John 9:11, 25, 38
"He replied, “The man they call Jesus made some mud and put it on my eyes. He told me to go to Siloam and wash. So I went and washed, and then I could see.”
The man had been blind from birth, and everyone wanted to know who healed him. He told them about a man they call Jesus. People then wanted to know details and started questioning the power and authority of this Jesus. In John 9:25, the blind man simply said, "One thing I do know. I was blind, but now I see!” The man then had another encounter with Jesus, really seeing him for who he is. John 9:38 says, "The man said, 'Lord, I believe,' and he worshiped him." The blind man recognized the man they called Jesus now as his Lord.
John 11:40
"Then Jesus said, “Did I not tell you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God?”
Jesus posed the question to Martha moments before raising her brother and his good friend Lazarus from the grave. Jesus could very much be asking us the same question as we struggle with our faith through this pandemic — or any other situation in our lives. Jesus has told us that if we believe, if we keep the faith and if we just hold on, we would see God work miracles and wonders — so much so that we would only know that it's all him and give God all the glory.
John 14:25-27
"All this I have spoken while still with you. But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you. Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."
Jesus knew in this life we would have troubled hearts about lots of different things. Jesus opens John 14 by telling us to not let our hearts be troubled. Later in Verses 25-27, he offers us a remedy for troubled hearts — receiving the Holy Spirit in our hearts and gaining peace. Peace that surpasses all the mess we can't even begin to understand. Peace that will drive out trouble and fear.
John 15:5
"I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing."
Now is the time we need to be connected to God through prayer, meditating on his word and through fellowship with others (even around the social distancing protocol). We need to be connected in spite of fear, uncertainty, losing jobs, compounding bills and losing friends and loved ones. When we are connected to the vine, we will harvest an abundance of fruit — blessings, provisions, protection, good health. When we are disconnected, it's like not having cellphone or internet service. What a helpless feeling. That's the feeling of being without Christ. Jesus says when we are disconnected from him, we "can do nothing."
John 16:33
“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."
As he told his disciples, Jesus also tells us today that this world will have its share of trouble. No one is immune. There will be seen and unseen dangers, enemies, heartache, diseases and even death. What Jesus told the disciples earlier in John 16 was that he would be leaving them, and they would be disappointed. Then he closes the chapter on a high note by reminding them to take heart because he had already conquered the world. And because he has conquered the world, those who believe in him will also overcome all the troubles of this world.
John 19:30
"When he had received the drink, Jesus said, “It is finished.” With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit."
You wonder how Jesus could even muster those words: "It is finished." What was finished? Certainly not Jesus, because we know that even though he died on Good Friday, he rose again on Resurrection Day. He was referring to the fact that he had successfully completed the work he was sent to do. The debt was paid in full. The redemptive plan was complete. The door to grace, forgiveness and eternal life was open for all. Jesus had finished what he started. In this time of isolation and reflection, let's get back to some of the things we started and have left undone. Not just finishing that garden or home project, but how about a relationship with long-lost friends and family members? And renewing that relationship with Christ, the one who makes all things possible.
John 20:26-29
"A week later his disciples were in the house again, and Thomas was with them. Though the doors were locked, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you!” Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe. Thomas said to him, “My Lord and my God!” Then Jesus told him, “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”
Jesus had his doubters, critics, skeptics and disbelievers before his Resurrection, immediately after his Resurrection (see Doubting Thomas) and even today. Thomas wanted to see the risen Savior with his own eyes. Thomas wanted to feel with his own hands the nail-scared hands of Jesus. The shout of "My Lord and my God" was affirmation that his doubts were gone. Thomas was blessed enough to see Jesus in the flesh. Today, we aren't able to see Jesus, but we see the manifestation of his power, love and his glory everyday. We see the hands and feet of Jesus in the lives of his people. We see Jesus and the examples of Jesus in the acts of the thousands of doctors, nurses and other health care workers working tirelessly to heal the sick. We see Jesus in the kindness of family, friends and neighbors. We see Jesus all around us. And Jesus said we are blessed when we believe even when we don't see.
Happy Easter.