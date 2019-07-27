I was meeting a friend for coffee and, after I had my cup in hand, saw she was chatting with an old acquaintance of mine.
My friend mentioned that the woman and I had more in common than teaching college English. “You’re both terrific gardeners,” she said.
The woman brightened and asked if I have a native garden. My response was to pause and sputter. I understood the question. I knew she was asking if I planted indigenous shrubs and flowers. But in that moment I had several thoughts at once.
I live over filled-in marshland. What’s native to that?
If I plant anything native to the area, it’s quite by accident.
Truth is, there are more things in my garden than plants.
“I really don’t garden all that much,” I said. “I just have a lot of tchotchkes.”
I was picturing the flock of 50-plus glass birds, each on a solar stake. I was thinking of the “altar” of Buddhas, Virgin Marys, angels and bowling balls I had assembled around a pile of bricks I had discovered under vines. Of the clinking chimes in the trees and the distressed wheelbarrows under them and the old painted garden tools hanging along one stretch of the cyclone fence and the large wire flowers that dangle along the rest of it.
It was in that moment that I realized that, while the plants may or may not be native to the area, they are native to the ever-evolving story of my life.
The pink azalea bushes in the back were, when I bought the place, located in the front. The blue plumbago came from the house where my sons started life. The Mexican petunias — pink, purple, white — were moved by the shovelful from my father’s garden before I sold the family home. I placed them in pots and the pots have multiplied.
Note how I said my father’s garden. His truly was a wonderland of plants that looked nothing like the bush-rimmed yard of my youth. When my brother and I had tired of badminton and volleyball, Dad had pulled up swaths of St. Augustine grass and planted tomatoes and cucumbers. He tended giant azalea shrubs, joyful clouds of marigolds and painfully-sharp holly bushes. There were rose bushes in the far corner and the aforementioned Mexican petunias along the house. There were Indian shot plants and ruby begonias.
Ruby begonias don’t do as well in my yard even though it’s located just down the street. The Indian shot doesn’t pop like it did in Dad’s garden, and I reckon he would tell me that it needs more sun. He was truly a gardener’s gardener.
The fact that the Pride of Barbados shrubs I planted explode luxuriously is simply a matter of luck, not expertise, and I’m OK with that.
It’s the act of gazing at the whimsy of glass birds, wheelbarrows and plant life that makes me happy, as does catching a whiff of the ginger lilies that were here before I moved in. As such, they are native to this yard and as they grow and thrive, so do I.
— Laborde lives in Metairie