When the pandemic and lockdown occurred, my son and daughter-in-law, who worked from home, felt it was best if Ellis stay with us, his grandparents, his “YaYa" and "NoNo,” until it was deemed safe to return to his regular day care.
That was the beginning of months of bonding and adventures, laughter and learning. And accomplishing that toddler milestone of potty training.
Mornings would begin for this 3-year-old with “Peppa Pig” or “Team Umizoomi,” and then typically Ellis would help with the cooking, one of his favorite activities, or do some arts and crafts. Various imaginary beings, like “Superpower” and “Ninja,” would appear and this grandmother would put on her cape and play along. He also loved gardening, feeding the outside cats, swinging, trips to see Mike the Tiger or wagon rides to the nearby fire station. And, always, the 4 p.m. sit-down popcorn snack with his NoNo.
Nothing made Ellis happier than when his older cousins, Collin and Brynn, joined him two days a week for companionship, fun and play. The routine changed a little accordingly with their ages, but there were still trips to the fire station or to LSU; sidewalk painting; car washing and getting wet with the water hose; playing under a sheet tent in the den; making ice cream in Ziploc bags; and exploding a homemade volcano outside, all which kept them busy and were activities reminiscent of the “good ol’ summertime.”
On days when Collin and Brynn weren't around, a few minutes before his mother picked him up in the afternoon, Ellis would take special delight in sitting on our front porch naming the color of cars and counting them until his mom’s arrival.
One day, Ellis realized we hadn’t seen any yellow cars. After that, we were on the lookout everyday for a yellow car to pass our house. Blue, black, gray, red, lots of white, brown and green cars always passed, but we never spotted that elusive yellow car. Even Collin and Brynn furthered our search one day when we drove to get ice slushies. Their attempts proved futile, too.
Ellis’s time with us came to an end and he returned to day school. Though we reasoned with ourselves it was best for his socialization and development, the crack in our hearts felt otherwise. This toddler and his cousins filled our days.
We have a new routine now, as do our grandchildren, and life goes on in a new normal.
Strangely enough, I now see yellow cars everywhere — at the grocery store, through the windows at the gym, tucked away in some driveway, and, yes, passing in front of our home.
I smile, but not in a regretful way for never finding a yellow car with Ellis during our afternoon gatherings, but because the search for a yellow car now symbolizes the simple blessings found during these trying times of a nationwide pandemic.
Ellis, Collin and Brynn still look for yellow cars. Who would’ve thought that the search for a yellow car would create such a special lasting memory?
Yellow is the most luminous of all the colors of the spectrum, and it’s the color of happiness and enlightenment. And that's how I feel when I spot a random yellow car now, with grateful heart for three grandchildren who were hidden godsends during these uncertain and worrisome times.
— Territo lives in Baton Rouge