Next to my Grandma’s house in New Orleans was a small, but beautiful flower-filled garden complete with stone pathways and a white-latticed gazebo.
It was a delightful play space that provided many “let’s pretend” ideas. I especially liked to see my reflection in the silver gazing ball set among the azaleas, even if the view was a little distorted. As I looked into the silver sphere I pretended to be Sonja Henie, a 1940s Olympic ice skater and movie star. With outstretched arms for balance I stood on one leg with the other outstretched behind me as I “skated” in the garden. My dog Mike followed right behind me wagging his bobbed fox terrier tail while my short, plump grandmother sat in the gazebo enjoying her cup of coffee, watching and laughing at my antics.
I spent time at my grandparent’s house on Wisteria Street in Edgewood, a part of old Gentilly, whenever school was closed because my mother worked as a bookkeeper at Maison Blanche department store.
A spacious screened porch stretched across the entire front of the house and was a perfect place to be during the hot New Orleans summers. We spent hours there on the cushioned swing or in the rocking chairs talking or listening to the radio. The swing was on one end of the porch, and a green metal glider occupied the other end.
The first room off the porch was the dark, seldom-used parlor. It was mostly just a passageway to the back of the house. In two corners of the room were round wooden pedestals topped with bronze busts of gypsies, a man and a woman. The man had a scarf tied around his head and an earring in one ear; the woman had a flower in her hair and a pair of loop earrings. I always walked quickly through that room because I thought the statues were scary.
As in many households, the kitchen was the center of activity. My grandparents were eastern European, so the scents arising from their stove were quite different from those of my Cajun grandparents in southwest Louisiana.
Instead of rice, she cooked potatoes or noodles and often made pickles, putting a plate of them on the table at meal time. Years later, while traveling in Eastern Europe, I was served thinly sliced pieces of beef, each wrapped around a pickle. Now I understood the reason for the pickles at grandma’s house.
In the evening after work, my mom and dad would pick up Mike and me to go home. The next day I would return to my special garden and maybe I would switch from ice skating to dancing like Ginger Rogers.
— Bergeron lives in Baton Rouge
