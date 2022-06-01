Six years ago, home ownership seemed impossible for Judy Maechling. She just didn’t want to live on the street or in jail.
With a little help, Maechling got her life together. Now, she’s about to get a place of her own.
On June 9, Maechling will get the keys to a home built by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge. It is, she said, “beyond my wildest dreams.”
“For people like me, my biggest fear is failure or being too scared to follow through,” said Maechling, 55. “I just had to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
After spending almost all of her adult life being arrested for theft, drug and prostitution offenses, Maechling had enough. In 2016, she was accepted into Connections for Life, a Baton Rouge outreach that helps women adjust and succeed after they leave prison. Maechling received a year’s housing, worked in a restaurant and eventually worked at the Connections for Life thrift store, which she now manages.
Karen Stagg, director with Connections for Life, suggested Maechling apply for a Habitat home. Habitat builds homes for people whose income is too low to buy a home conventionally but enough to afford a small, no-interest mortgage. Habitat does not give away homes — recipients repay the appraised value of the home and volunteer to help build their own home as well as others.
Applicants also have to clear up bad debt and spend 255 hours of “sweat equity” working on Habitat homes, including her own. She also took a required financial literacy course.
“It was also a learning experience for me, because now, if I need any maintenance on my house, I pretty much know what to do because I’ve worked on other people’s homes,” Maechling said.
Maechling’s home was what Habitat calls a “woman build,” with Habitat recruiting female volunteers to assist the organization’s construction crew. Most Habitat home recipients are women, and these projects promote women to help other women climb out of poverty,” said Lynn Clark, Habitat executive director.
“Judy works harder than anybody out on site,” Clark said. “I was fortunate to volunteer next to her and got to raise the walls on her new house, and she’s one of the most grateful and appreciative people I’ve ever met. She really is grateful for the opportunities she has in front of her.
“I think she’s an incredibly brave person who was stuck in this situation of drugs and crime and jail and she decided that she was going to make her life mean something and committed to doing that.”
Habitat solicits applications three times a year and received 129 applications at its more recent opening in April, Clark said. Maechling’s house, which is in north Baton Rouge off 31st Street, will be the 390th home the local Habitat organization has built since it began in 1989.
Habitat homes typically have three bedrooms, 1½ baths and are about 1,150 square feet, built on property Habitat is able to get cheaply. In Maechling’s case, the house is one of several Habitat has built or renovated on the same street.
“This is the ultimate right here,” Maechling said. “It’s definitely going to be the best years of my life now. I’ll have security. I’ll have my own home. I have a really great job. I have a lot of support. I couldn’t ask for anything else. I really couldn’t.”