While one Louisiana singer has exited "American Idol" another will be returning soon.
New Orleans' Kevin Gullage, who received a standing ovation from the singing competition series' judges for his duet with fellow contestant Yoli Mayor on Sunday night, was eliminated from the contest on Monday night. Mayor also failed to make the Top 24, as all the singers who advanced from the "Duets" round learned their fate on last night's episode. Some of the hopefuls' "Showstopper" performances were aired in full, others were edited, while the rest weren't shown at all, as was the case with Gullage.
"What a ride," 23-year-old Gullage posted on Facebook after the show. "… Until next time, keep smiling, singing, and have a whole lotta fun."
Gullage, who attended the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts and Loyola University, leads his band, Kevin Gullage & the Blues Groovers.
Meanwhile, it's official — Louisiana's sole "American Idol" winner, Laine Hardy, will be part of "The Great Idol Reunion" on Monday, May 2.
The episode will gather several past "American Idol" winners and finalists to sing together in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary — 15 seasons on FOX and the last five on ABC.
Joining Livingston native Hardy, 21, will be Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.
Season 17 winner Hardy will once again sing a duet alongside Booth, a Livingston, Texas, native who finished in the top five that season. The pair performed the Johnny Cash-June Carter song "Jackson" from the film "Walk the Line" on the show in 2019.