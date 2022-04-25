Clean, prep and hang up your feeders now — those tiny flying jewels have been spotted in Louisiana and more are on the way.
Louisiana is on the hummingbird highway, and the best way for you to get glimpse of our annual visitors is to hang up a feeder. Several species of hummingbirds will pass through the state on their way north; starting now through the summer months, we are fortunate that the ruby-throated hummingbird stops here to breed and nest.
Jane Patterson, president of Baton Rouge Audubon Society, recommends hanging clean feeders in mid-March. But it's not too late to clean feeders or add new ones.
Hummingbird activity may seem quiet from the end of April until around Independence Day, she added, because most of them are busy tending to their nests. The primary food source for hummingbirds are insects, not nectar, so you don’t have to worry that the birds aren’t getting food.
If you see a hummingbird hanging around your feeder all summer, it probably means she’s nesting nearby. After breeding, the female builds the nest and raises chicks. Nests are tiny, only about 1 inch wide, constructed with pieces of plant bits, moss and spiderweb silk to keep the flexible, bowl-shaped nest together. Then lichen is used to help with camouflage. The tiny nests may look like a bump on a branch.
Hang your feeders in a shady spot, if possible; that way, the nectar won’t spoil as quickly. Putting them close to the windows where you’ll be able to see them is fine, as most aren’t shy.
“Hummers like to guard their feeders, so provide them a place to perch close to the feeder so they can keep an eye on it,” Patterson said.
If you don’t have a natural twig close to the feeder, tie or tape a branch close to the feeder so they can use it as a perch, she added.
The ruby-throated hummingbird is capable of rapidly beating its wings more than 50 times a second, and it’s possible to hear the beat of the wings, which make a humming sound, hence the bird’s name. Ruby-throated hummingbirds also call with a mouselike squeak.
Adult male hummingbirds have the ruby throat, but it’s not always visibly red. In certain lighting or at certain angles, it can appear black. Adult and juvenile females have a white throat that is sometimes marked with a faint gray or buff streaking.
After the birds are done nesting, most of them start making their way south to winter in Mexico and Central America, so maintaining feeders until October is advised. In recent years, Louisiana has seen an increase in winter hummingbirds — that is, birds that stay here to “winter” before heading back west, so maintaining a feeder year-round should be considered.
Guidelines for feeding hummingbirds:
- Fill a feeder with a mixture of one part white table sugar to four parts tap water. Store-bought mixtures with red food coloring are not necessary and may be detrimental to hummingbirds.
- Do not use honey in sugar water because it fosters fungal growth, which can be lethal to the birds.
- Replenish sugar water every two to three days to keep it from fermenting, and scrub feeders once a week with hot water to eliminate mold and mildew.
- If you see black mold, soak the feeder for 20 minutes in a weak bleach solution (¼ cup per gallon of water solution). If mold persists, it’s time to replace the feeder.
- Feeders with red adornments attract hummingbirds by mimicking the color of most nectar-producing tubular flowers. If ants are a problem, purchase a feeder ant guard from bird supply stores.
Hummingbirds love flowers that produce a lot of nectar, so they are the ultimate “feeders.” Baton Rouge Audubon Society suggests planting some of following tried and true plants for our region:
Red abutilon, Abutilon “Little Imp”, Parlor Maple or Flowering Maple, Bottlebrush, Bottlebrush Buckeye, Red Buckeye, Canna, Cape Honeysuckle, Cardinal Flower, Copper Iris, Coral Bean or Mamou, Coral Honeysuckle, Cross Vine, Cry-Baby Tree, Cypress Vine, Firebush, Fire Spike, Firecracker Vine, Fountain Plant, Ginger, Cherry, Java Plant, Mimosa, Mexican Cigar, Pagoda Plant, Scarlet Sage, Salvia, Anise Sage, Pineapple Sage, Autumn Sage, Salvia, Trumpet Vine, Turk’s Cap, Vervain or Porterweed, Winter Honeysuckle, Winter “Ugly” Shrimp.
This information is presented in conjunction with Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, which seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For more information, email info@lmngbr.org.