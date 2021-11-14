Nu Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority introduced its debutantes in a virtual rites of passage ceremony on Nov. 14.
The event included an arts showcase of the debutantes' work. The young women will be presented at the debutante cotillion in March.
The debutantes are:
Aniyah Alerra Abram, the daughter of Bill and Hazel Abram, of Prairieville. She is the granddaughter of Mable James, of Gonzales, the late Johnny James and Anna Atkins, of Gonzales, and the late Lawrence Abram. She attends Dutchtown High School and the Early College Options Program and is a member of the Delta Gems. She is sponsored by Toyia Charles Comminey.
Macey Gaitlyn Atkins, the daughter of Steven T. and Stacey F. Atkins, of Zachary. She is the granddaughter of the late George and Gaither Fisher and Lenard Atkins, of Zachary, and Joyce Atkins, of Greensburg. She attends Zachary High School, where she is a cheerleader. She also is a member of the Children's’ Craniofacial Association. She is sponsored by Veronica Mucker.
Noelle Renée Cloyd, the daughter of N. Renée Woods-Cloyd. She is the granddaughter of George Ralph Woods and Betty Paul Earls. She attends Southern University Laboratory School, where she is a member of the girls’ basketball team and Media Club. She has participated in the Nu Gamma Omega's DreamMakers program, #CAP and served as the chapter member babysitter. Prior to moving back to Baton Rouge this year, she was a member of the National Technical Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Black Student Union and DECA Club. She is sponsored by Lynn Farris and Vanessa Caston LaFleur.
Mia Leigh Colbert, the daughter of Carla Edwards Colbert, of Port Allen, and Leighton and Shawn Colbert, of Hammond. She is the granddaughter of George and Gwendolyn Edwards, of Port Allen, Annis Marie Donahue, of Amite, and the late Ervin Colbert. She attends St. Joseph’s Academy, where she is president of the Film Club, a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, SJA Ambassadors, SJA Student Ministry and SJA French Club. She is starting her 16th year of dance with Cangelosi Dance Project, where she is the 2021-22 president of the Leadership Team. She is sponsored by Cynthia Godfrey.
Laila Sydnee Cost, the daughter of Vandell and Sandra Williams, of Donaldsonville. She is the granddaughter of the late Sidney and Lucille Cost and Loubertha Sims, of Donaldsonville. She attends Donaldsonville High School and River Parishes Community College. She is the president of the Mayor’s Youth Council, Miss Donaldsonville Juneteenth, Trio Upward Bound, National Honor Society, Beta Club and the 4-H Club. She is sponsored by Charlene Jones.
Asani Lamarajuan Gordon, the daughter of Adronicus Matthews, of Greensburg, and Vanessa Gordon, of Zachary. She is the granddaughter of the late Willie Leon and Lela Wicker Gordon and Freddie Irvin Chaney Sr., of New Orleans, and the late Lue Vater Matthews. She attends Zachary High School and is a member of the Beta Club, ZHS Yearbook Club and National Society of High School Scholars. She is sponsored by Carmen Patrick.
Nataklemia Joydá Green, the daughter of Patrick Green I and Shedrika Brunson-Green, of LaPlace. She is the granddaughter of Sylvester Brunson, of Chicago, and Joycelyn Brunson, of LaPlace, and the late Elvin Green and Ida Gorham, of Zachary. She attends Woodlawn High School, where she is the drum major of the marching band, secretary of the Beta Club and a member of the National Honor Society. She is also a member of the Chamber Band, Advanced Choir and Talented Theater. She is sponsored by Willie Washington and Kathari Toaston.
Kourtni Kristina Hughes, the daughter of Roddrick and LaToya Hughes. She is the granddaughter of Roosevelt and Josie Leonard and Brent and Berlyn Hughes. She attends Baton Rouge Magnet High School, where she is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Black History Quiz Bowl, Dance Club and Health Occupations Students of America. She is sponsored by Deidre Robert.
Jahnaya A’lice Kelly, the daughter of Alfred Ard Jr., of Lake Charles, and Bertha Kelly. She is the granddaughter of Mary Kelly, of Alexandria, Deedria Ard, of Kentwood, and Alfred Ard Sr., of Kentwood. She attends Madison Preparatory Academy and is a member of the volleyball team. She is sponsored by Andrea Wilson.
Niya Alyse Mogheeth, the daughter of Calvin Matthews Sr., of Port Allen, and Pamela Mogheeth, of Port Allen. She is the granddaughter of the late Hazel and Eddie Breaux Sr., the late Harry Matthews Sr. and the late Yvonne Matthews. She attends Baton Rouge Magnet High School, where she is a member of the Key Club. She is also a member of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, Anointed Music Academy and is a volunteer with United Way. She is sponsored by Latrice Richard.
Kenadi Lynae Perry, the daughter of Mark A. Perry, of Denham Springs, and Candace L.O. Perry, of Baker. She is the granddaughter of Emily and the Rev. Larry Oliver Sr., of Innis, Ruth O. Lea, of Morganza, and Willie Gertrude Perry, of Grenada, Mississippi. She attends Madison Preparatory Academy and is a member of Lambda Tau Youth Sorority, National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Lady Chargers of Distinction, track and field team, student ambassador and the captain of the cheerleaders. She is sponsored by Lauren Grundy Byrd.
Jamé Marie Robinson, the daughter of James Robinson Jr., of Gonzales, and Kendra Moore. She is the granddaughter of Leroy Ferguson, Sheila Dunbar Moore, Joycelyn Yvette and James Robinson Sr. She attends Liberty Magnet High School, where she is co-captain of the varsity cheerleaders, senior representative on the Student Council and served as the sophomore class vice president. She also volunteers with the No Glass Slipper Foundation. She is sponsored by Lynn Farris.
Morgan Janell Veal, the daughter of Eddie Veal III and Paula Veal, of Zachary. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Paul and Sharon Stein, of Clinton, Mississippi, Evatness Moton and the late Eddie Veal Jr. She attends Zachary High School, where she is the vice president of the National Honor Society, treasurer of the Beta Club, a member of the Mock Trial, Quiz Bowl and Drama Club. She was elected as a senator in the Louisiana Girls State. She volunteers with the Louisiana Arts and Science Museum, and is a tutor at Rollins Place Elementary. She is sponsored by Adrianne Williams.
Kaydence Gabrielle White, the daughter of Dr. Tarsha Dixon-White and Prentice L. White. She is the granddaughter of William E. “Bill” Dixon, the late Doloras E. Dixon Perkins, Hattie Hayes and the late M.L. Hayes. She attends Episcopal High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, the Science Club and the African American Heritage Club. She is also a member of the Louisiana Youth Orchestra and Jack and Jill of America. She is sponsored by Parthenia Rheams.
The sorority chapter has continued its tradition of the debutante programs this year through virtual workshops, community service projects and cultural activities. Proceeds from fundraising are used to provide stipends for higher education pursuits and to fund community service programs.
Dr. Angela Gooden is president of the chapter. Bridgette Brister is the president of the Nu Gamma Omega Educational and Charitable Foundation and Danielle Staten is the debutante program chairwoman.