The St. Aloysius (Catholic Church) Stephen Ministry will sponsor an evening of reflection, "Broken, Burdened, and Blessed," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in the church, 2025 Stuart Ave.
"Lent is a season to unearth our brokenness; embracing it as we move toward the cross and the empty tomb. We are reminded to bear one another’s burdens, to embrace whatever brokenness resides in our lives and that we are not alone in the burden or our wounds we carry," a news release says. "By allowing God to minister and heal our wounds we are graced with many blessings through experiencing healing and wholeness."
The public is invited. For more information, contact the church office at (225) 343-6657.
Berean sets Communion
The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., will observe the Lord's Supper (Communion) during its 11 a.m. worship service on Saturday.
The service is available in-person, dial-in, on Zoom, on Facebook Live and on YouTube. The church's business meeting will follow at 7:15 p.m.
In preparation for its April evangelistic meeting, the membership is asked to observe some manner of fasting from Saturdays, April 2-9.
T. Ron Weegar is pastor.
St. Agnes to host 'Adoremus!'
St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., will host "Adoremus! The Eucharist: Source and Summit of our Christian Life" Lenten reflection at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Rev. C. Todd Lloyd, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, Lakeland, and dean of the Northwest Deanery of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, will present a reflection on "Holy Communion: Food for Our Journey and Pledge of God’s Love."
Confessions begin at 5 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.
The Rev. Lawrence Lovasik’s book, “The Basic Book of the Eucharist,” will be available for purchase immediately following the Lenten reflection. Visit https://www.stagnesBR.org for more information.
True Vine plans festival
True Vine Baptist Church, 905 Grebe St., will host a Family Fun Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The family event will offer games, face painting, cartoon photo booth, space walk, cake walk, talent show, shopping, food and drinks.
The community is invited.
Christian comedy in Tickfaw
Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw, will present a night of Christian comedy, Southern gospel and country gospel music Friday, April 1.
Host Mike Vaughn, pastor, opens the program at 6:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. special guests Randy and Sherri Miller, of Cleveland, Tennessee, will perform.
This is a free concert; a love offering will be received. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Meals and desserts will be sold.
For further information, call Barbara Vaughn, (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Homecoming, baptisms
Nathaniel Baptist Church, Hwy. 33 South, Centreville, Mississippi, will host its annual homecoming celebration and baptism service at noon Sunday.
Guest will be the Rev. Antione Eakins, pastor of Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, Natchez, Mississippi.
The public is invited.