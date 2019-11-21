Lots of local businesses will showcase their holiday gifts at the Crimson Market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Life Development Center, 688 Harding Blvd.
The market is hosted by Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority along with the Life Development Foundation.
Area vendors will be selling clothing and shoes, jewelry, bath and body items, home decor, art and more. There will also be a farmers market, food trucks and various food booths.
“The Crimson Market is part of our national initiative to support economic development and stability in our community,” said President Chi Joseph Franklin. “We’re excited to help our small business owners by giving them a platform to showcase and sell their products.”
Admission is $5. Proceeds from the event will be used to support small businesses and various community projects.
To register go to Eventbrite.com and search for Delta Crimson Market. For more information, call Daphne Flentroy at (225) 936-1725 or email brsigma@gmail.com.