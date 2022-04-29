LSU announced the Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2022. Class members will be recognized at a ceremony on Sunday.
Since 2003, LSU has presented the Tiger Twelve honor to 12 students graduating each calendar year. Students selected are undergraduate seniors who contribute positively to the life of the campus, surrounding community, and society and who demonstrate commitment to intellectual achievement, inclusive excellence, leadership in campus life, and service. All must carry at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average. This year’s class GPA average is 3.8.
The 12 seniors represent five LSU colleges and schools. Ten are members of the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College. The Tiger Twelve Class of 2022 includes: Blaire C. Peterson of St. Amant, Emily Ames Otken of Denham Springs, Everett Thomas Craddock of Lafayette, Alejandra Maria Ham of Slidell, Codee Dominque Jones of New Orleans, Alexia Maeanne LaGrone of Lafayette, Abigail Grace Milligan of Lake Charles, Grayce Susan Mores of Metairie, Taylor Michelle Perrodin of Crowley, Josephine Dominique Engelman of Queens, New York; Kennedy N. Simon of Beaumont, Texas; and Maia Elise Williams of Missouri City, Texas.
Two from LSU named Carnegie Fellows
Two LSU faculty members are among this year’s 28 Andrew Carnegie Fellows selected by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. LSU Manship School of Mass Communication Assistant Professor Joshua P. Darr and LSU Department of Geography & Anthropology Professor Andrew Sluyter are the first Carnegie Fellows at LSU.
The Carnegie Foundation funds significant research and writing in the social sciences and humanities that address important and enduring issues confronting society. Darr’s research on local news has pioneered new methods for understanding the political consequences of America’s rapidly changing media environment. The Carnegie Fellowship will help him advance this work by partnering with journalism organizations Trusting News and the American Journalism Project to assess the ways that newsrooms can earn back trust and reduce political polarization through their coverage of local and national politics.
Sluyter’s research delves into understanding racialized places and landscapes in order to contribute to decolonization, a more equitable and inclusive society and more sustainable and just relationships with nature. The Carnegie Fellowship will support his project titled, “Slavery and Higher Education: New Narratives on the Plantation Past, New Places for Racial Equity.” This project will help colleges built on former slave plantations to understand that aspect of campus place identity in relation to higher education’s racial inequities.
As one of the most generous stipends of its kind, the philanthropic foundation grants each fellow a $200,000 stipend making it possible for them to devote their time to significant research and writing in the social sciences and humanities to support scholarship on U.S. democracy, the environment, polarization and inequality, technological and cultural evolution and international relations, among other subjects. This year’s commitment totals $5.6 million in philanthropic support.
Caledonian Society celebrates Tartan Day
The Caledonian Society of Baton Rouge held their Tartan Day tea on April 10 at the Woman's Club.
Hosted by the Scottish Cultural Study Group, it was chaired by Catherine Mungall and Lillian Bridwell-Bowles.
National Tartan Day, observed in the United States on April 6 every year, commemorates the day that the Declaration of Arbroath (or the Scottish Declaration of Independence) was signed in 1320. The American Declaration of Independence was actually modeled on the Declaration of Arbroath and quite a big proportion of the Founding Fathers were of Scottish descent.
The Caledonian Society is dedicated to exploring and transmitting our Scottish heritage. For membership information, visit www.csbr.org.
Students receive health care scholarships
The Baton Rouge Clinic and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awarded $75,000 in total scholarships to 12 Baton Rouge students pursuing healthcare-focused degrees. Finalists were chosen from the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, a college- and career-access program serving under-resourced students in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
The committee selected the following scholarship high school seniors, college students and graduates: K’ylen Duhe, Liberty Magnet High School; Ekene Ejiofor, Zachary High School; Nyla Gayle, Liberty Magnet High School; Jayla Hill, Liberty Magnet High School; Cameron LeBrane, Liberty Magnet High School; Patricia Saidu, Liberty Magnet High School; Gianni Taylor, Ascension Christian High School; Londyn Edwards, LSU; Jasmine Gray, LSU; Kari Stephens, LSU; Khaliah Knighten, Prairie View A&M University; and Brandon Vincent, Loyola University of New Orleans.
Baton Rouge DAR presents awards
The Baton Rouge Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held its monthly meeting on April 18 at the Fairwood Library. Chris Carlone, executive director of the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, presented the different programs that the organization supports to help those around the state improve their vision and identify vision problems at a very early age.
Lea Evans was presented the Excellence in Historic Preservation Medal in recognition of her leadership in getting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument installed at the Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Evans and Rezzie Meyer provided refreshments for the meeting.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Email zbolsson@aol.com for information.