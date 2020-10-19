The Kiwanis Club of Red Stick held its Installation, Induction and Awards Banquet on Oct. 1 at Drusilla Seafood Banquet Hall. Members celebrated 61 years of service.
President Gary LaBauve introduced special guests: LAMISSTENN Gov. Patrice Downing Cusimano and her husband, Sal, and Lt. Gov. Division 8E Donna Leggett and her husband, Richard.
Leggett installed the 2020-21 board of directors and officers: Tommy Darensbourg, Jerry Hammons, Don Morgan and Todd Breaux, board members; President Matt Robinson, President-elect Don Wiseman, Secretary Philip DiVincenti, Treasurer Dee Green and LaBauve as immediate past president.
Cusimano inducted the new Red Stick members: Carolyn Robinson, Judge Duke Welch, Wayne Jamieson, Ross Garbarino and Cherryl Matthews.
LaBauve recognized the Legion of Honor Award recipients. Those with 25 or more years are Connell Archey and Tony Boudreaux, 25 years; Jerry Hammons, 27 years; Phil DiVincenti, 28 years; Russ London, 29 years; Jon Goeckel, 30 years; Andy Dupuy, 31 years; Don “Red” McCrory, 33 years; John Walker and Tom Gibbs, 38 years; Charlie Breard, 42 years; Bob Breaux, 46 years; A.J. McLin, 47 years; Charlie Jordan, 50 years; Charles Rea, 55 years; and Gerard Ruth, 61 years.
Baton Rouge Magnet High School Key Club members were introduced: Club adviser Philip DiVincenti, faculty adviser Kim DiVincenti Denson, Key Club President Monica Deras and LAMISSTENN Key Club Lt. Gov. Division 8A Abigail Peck.
LaBauve announced Bob Breaux as Kiwanian of the Year. Beaux kept the chapter going with online meetings during the pandemic.
Baton Rouge DAR donates items to veterans
The Baton Rouge Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution donated more than 150 health care items, numerous packs of T-shirts, underwear and diabetic socks for veterans at the Magnolia Care Center on Oct. 13 for the chapter's DAR Day of Service project.
Snack food gift bags were also prepared and delivered.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For information, email hgrace5366@aol.com.