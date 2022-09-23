We know he's great at acting, directing and producing, but how good is Louisiana's Mark Duplass at playing 'Wheel'?
Viewers will find out Sunday when Metairie native Duplass appears on the season premiere of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" at 8 p.m. on ABC.
In the "Celebrity" version of the game show, the three stars spin the wheel and solve the puzzles all to win cash for their favorite charities. Joining Duplass on "Wheel" will be ubiquitous entertainer Snoop Dogg and comedian/actor Amanda Seales (HBO's "Insecure").
Duplass and brother, Jay, are known for multiple film and TV projects, many for HBO, including the recent documentary "Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off."