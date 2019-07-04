FRIDAY
BLACK MASKING CULTURAL FESTIVAL: Noon, Stallings Gentilly Park, 1600 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans. The family-friendly event features music, arts and crafts, food trucks, a film screening, sewing workshops, stilt dancing and appearances by Mardi Gras Indian tribes. Free. www.facebook.com/blackmaskingnola.
BUCKTOWN BOIL: 3 p.m., Bucktown Farmers Market, Bucktown Harbor, 325 Old Hammond Highway, Metairie. Eat Local Challenge teams with the Crescent City Farmers Market for a seafood boil with live music, performance groups, cooking demonstrations, activities and information. www.marketumbrella.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
ESSENCE FESTIVAL: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. Essence returns to the Crescent City with a festival of live music at the Superdome, empowerment seminars and entertainment zones at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, after-hours parties, days of service in the community and comedy shows. The festival is headlined by former first lady Michelle Obama. Ticket prices vary. www.essence.com/festival.
"FROZEN JR.": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive, Slidell. Presented by Young Senior YATS participants, in this production of the Disney blockbuster Elsa and Anna are facing danger and find a powerful bond in sisterhood. Tickets $13. www.slidelllittletheatre.org.
"1776": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Playmakers, Inc., 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. The Founding Fathers come to life in this musical about the writing and signing of the Declaration of Independence set against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. Tickets $15-$30. www.playmakersinc.com.
SATURDAY
ANNUAL MAAFA COMMEMORATION: 7 a.m., Congo Square, Louis Armstrong Park, North Rampart and St. Ann streets, New Orleans. The sacred ceremony includes a drum procession to the Tomb of the Unknown Slave, historic markets and points of interest associated with the slave trade, ending with a floral release at the Mississippi River. www.ashecac.org.
CHICKEN JAM: 2 p.m., Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans. Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day at this benefit for the Al Copeland Foundation. www.alcopelandfoundation.org. $5-$15.
AN EMERALD EXPERIENCE FUNDRAISER: 2 p.m., Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. The Pontchartrain chapter of The Links hosts a day party to raise money for the group's community programs. It features food and music by Ursula Yancy, Mardi Gras Indians and Zulu Tramps. www.emerald-experience.eventbrite.com. $100.
