Professors of history Samuel Hyde and his wife Sarah, have combined talents for "Rebel Bayou," a work of historical fiction.
Samuel Hyde is the Southeastern Louisiana University Leon Ford Endowed chair, professor of history, and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies director. Sarah Hyde teaches at River Parishes Community College.
Samuel Hyde said the book, published by University of Louisiana Press, is designed to illuminate the troubled and fascinating history of a post-Civil War southeast Louisiana and the surrounding environments.
"By the mid-1800s, the residents of the Florida Parishes, including Ready Wright’s family, had endured decades of instability. Outlasting multiple national overlords, popular uprisings, the horrific Civil War, and fierce nightriders determined to continue the violence, this community is desperate for peace and a semblance of unity, the book's synopsis states. "From New Orleans to Mobile to Pensacola, the challenges of life in the post-Civil War Gulf South, replete with voodoo and other peculiarities distinctive to the region, play out in dramatic fashion as Ready and his loved ones confront a world of risk to find elusive peace."
“For years we have had people asking us to create a book that tells the story of this region in an easy-to-read format,” Samuel Hyde said. “This book offers an exciting dive into the dramatic story of our development and the adjoining regions of the Gulf South, absent the statistical analysis of our nonfiction books.”
“The book is designed to both entertain and educate,” said Sarah Hyde. “The story extends from the Florida Parishes, through Mobile and even into the Pensacola region. History buffs across Louisiana and the entire Gulf South will find the story compelling and thought-provoking.”
"Rebel Bayou" will be released on Tuesday. The book's launch, including a book signing, is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Cavalier House Booksellers, 100 N. Range Ave., in Denham Springs. A second book signing will take place Saturday, Nov. 19, at Bayou Booksellers, 201 W. Thomas St., Hammond, in conjunction with the Starry Day and Night celebration downtown. The Hydes will sign books from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact the UL Press at ulpress@louisiana.edu or the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern at selahistory@southeastern.edu.