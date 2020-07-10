The second annual LYFE Line Teen Summit has been scheduled for July 22-24 at BREC's Milton J. Womack Recreational Center, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The three-day camp for ages 12-17 offers informative, interactive sessions and discussions on a range of topics including community safety and violence prevention, financial literacy, sexual risk avoidance, college and vocational readiness and making healthy lifestyle choices. The youngsters can also participate in games and other activities provided by BREC.
The summit is sponsored by the Louisiana Center for Health Equity, BREC and the Big Buddy Program of Baton Rouge. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, precautionary measures will be taken during the summit, including requiring everyone to wear a mask.
“Young people have a lot on their minds and a lot to say. This is a safe space for them to be heard and focus their energy on achieving their goals and dreams,” said LCHE President Alma Stewart.
Registration for the summit is free and open to the public. Parental consent is required to attend. Space is limited. For more information and to register, visit youthpeaceolympics.org. Questions can emailed to info@lahealthequity.org.
“It is our aspiration that each teen will leave the summit empowered to go out into their communities more aware of their voice and power and how to respond to everyday situations in positive ways,” said Stewart.