Banking has changed since I was a child of the 1950s. When you entered a bank, you knew you were in a special place. The atmosphere was reserved and serious, because money is a serious business. The marble floor and austere but refined furnishings told you of the revered place you had entered. There were bars on the windows and the tellers were behind metal cages, dressed for business.
Since I was 16 years old, I have had an account at a credit union. The institution changed its name several years ago to sound “friendlier,” and I questioned what direction they were headed. When they recently took all the tellers out of the lobby and expected customers to deal with a machine, I knew the direction was not one I appreciated. The explanation was that putting all the tellers in a remote location gave them the ability to service all branches as needed via media screens. After 57 years, I will probably move my account to where I can talk to people face to face. (This is my money we are talking about.)
I thought the television advertisement for another bank was a joke when they said their lobbies would become coffee shops! Who wants coffee spilled on their money? Who wants people drinking coffee when they are supposed to be paying attention to my money? Do you ask, “Are you the teller or the barista?"
The biggest banking shock came when my daughter in California needed $800 in her account to cover an unexpected expense and I went to her bank with her deposit slip and $800 cash. At the drive-through window, the teller said, “I can’t take cash unless you are on the account.”
“It is my daughter. She needs money and this is cash I am giving you.”
“You are not on the account and I can’t take cash. “
“I have a mortgage account here. The last name is the same and the address is the same.”
“I can’t take your cash. It is the bank’s policy.”
She offered to take my check that would take time to go through my bank. I explained that would not work. As I was about to drive away in anger and frustration, she said I could come inside and they could use my debit card. My bank rejected my debit card because it was over the amount approved for withdrawal in one day. So after a lengthy phone call, they upped my daily withdrawal limit and the transaction was approved for money in my daughter’s account.
After disbelief and much questioning, it turns out that this national bank will not take cash unless you are on the account because of money laundering and sex trafficking. People could put small amounts of cash in accounts all over the country.
The banks I have known in the past used their judgment to make decisions on transactions. Let me explain that I have worked in education for 50 years and I look like it.
When I say there are some things about the past that are better than the way they are today, take my word that banking is one of them.
The banking of today wants to serve me coffee as I interact with a machine. When I do talk to a person/teller, clad in a T-shirt and jeans, they won’t take my cash because I might be laundering money or participating in sex trafficking.
Where are customer service and common sense?
— Mitchell lives in Baton Rouge
