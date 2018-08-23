SATURDAY
INSECT DAY: 11 a.m., Lafayette Science Museum, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Interact with live bugs of all kinds as many of Louisiana’s entomologists and insect enthusiasts share their knowledge about insects and other arthropods. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
THE LETTER YOU SAVED — A CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOP: 1 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Free workshop where adults and teens can interact at all writing levels. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
PICNIC IN THE PARK: 1 p.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette.
DREAMS COME TRUE OF LOUISIANA: 5:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Fashion show benefiting children. eventbrite.com.
HOWL AT THE MOON PADDLE — EVENING PADDLE AT LAKE MARTIN: 5:30 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. A trip through Lake Martin, followed by supper. $45. fareharbor.com.
MONDAY
LES VUES FILM SERIES — "THE CAJUN NAVY": 6:30 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. See a film about hundreds of Cajun fishermen who went into action to save more than 50,000 people after Hurricane Katrina. *Please be advised that this film deals with death and trauma associated with the flood.
SCREENING — "THE NIGHT IS SHORT, WALK ON GIRL": 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. From the visionary mind of director Masaaki Yuasa ("Mind Game," Adventure Time‘s “Food Chain”) comes this comedy about one epic night in Kyoto. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by David HT Rosen & the Kind and hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; "Evan Koch: Laminae Verso," through Aug. 25; "Gwendolyn Alexis Richard: Sisters of Flora," through Oct. 13; "Chris Pavlik: The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories," through Sept. 22; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18; and "Your Town: A History of Culture and Community" through Sept. 1. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones