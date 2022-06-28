My friends endure endless stories about restaurants they just have to try, desserts that will blow their socks off, and this red sauce just like my Italian cousin-in-law makes. I am a champion of exceptionalism sharing with infectious enthusiasm everything that is good in the world. So, when I was confronted by a fellow champion friend who was raving about a restaurant's stuffed sweet peppers, pizza and meatballs, I knew that this could only end in sharing a meal.
Randazzo’s Italian Market, at 240 Capitol St. in Denham Springs, is a modest 1920s bungalow with some Spanish revival decorations, a metal awning and large arched windows. Walking in, I was met with the best view of deli shelves full of cured imported and house-made meats, wine racks and a variety of cheeses. It smelled like baking bread and red sauce that had been cooking for hours.
Kyla Randazzo lived in Italy for seven months in 2003. Originally from Shattuck, Oklahoma, she didn't speak Italian, but she spoke enough Spanish to get by. She met Antonio Randazzo randomly as they were seated near each other at a restaurant called Kirby's Beach near Rome, in his hometown, Ostia. She said their first few dates centered around finding the right words to communicate through the language barrier.
Their efforts to get to know each other worked, and the couple married in 2004. They moved to Virginia in 2006 and considered opening a restaurant there.
She said she knew she wanted a restaurant that was more like an inviting home to care for people through food. When the couple moved to Louisiana in 2010 to be closer to her family, they found the perfect place to create their shared mission and bring his mother's recipes to life. They opened the restaurant in 2011.
Five years later, Denham Springs was submerged by floodwaters. Randazzo’s Italian Market was no exception. Vinyl lettering on the restaurant read “Established Oct 2011, flooded Aug 2016 — Re-Established Feb 2017.” With 12 employees now, the restaurant represents the couple's fortitude, which is their foundation to build family, life and their restaurant.
We sat in the front, at a 4-top, glass-covered wooden table. Under the glass were images of family, friends, weddings, birthday parties, baby pictures and family holidays so endearing that even dining at the table alone, almost anyone would feel the warmth of others. Our waiter brought out a bold Chianti and warm ciabatta bread with Italian spices drenched in olive oil for dipping. The crusty chewy ciabatta soaked up the oil and spices, and reminded me not to fill up on bread before the dishes started rolling in.
Every charcuterie platter Randazzo's makes is unique. This matchmaking process is an assessment of what you like, expect and want to share. Kyla Randazzo conjures your loves as a plate of cheeses, meats, sauces and peppers (they are known for their peppers).
We started with goat cheese-stuffed Peppadew peppers: sweet, tangy and all-around delicious. The port-soaked provolone was delicious. The cheese with the wine imbued the flavor thoroughly. The green cherry pepper shooters were also a scintillating morsel along with prosciutto-wrapped sharp provolone.
We ordered a homemade pizza piled heavily with mushrooms, onions, pepperoni and ground meat. After a recent pizza cooking class, I have come to enjoy the irregularly shaped handcrafted works of deliciousness that are homemade pizzas. The crust had an unexpected grilled flavor because the crust is first grilled, then baked with the whole pizza, giving it a bit more smokiness without char.
You must try the meatball. The ratio of meat to breadcrumbs to sauce was so delicate — and it melted in my mouth. The presentation was classic: a triumphant fist-sized meatball wading in a bed of red sauce with a light dusting of fresh Parmesan.
I sampled the daily lunch special of lasagna. The red sauce really sang in this dish, the béchamel balanced its acidity, and the spiced meat was present but never overly so. The dish made me want to try all of the lunch specials. I also ordered the veggie pesto with Gulf shrimp. The pesto was a combination of Parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic, salt, basil, pepper and pine nuts, deliciously coated over tender vegetables and buttery noodles. I am not sure if there are classical Italian shrimp preparations the chef could have chosen, but this one was Louisiana through and through. It gave a new dimension to the dish and was thoroughly delectable.
My next statement may be controversial — consider yourself warned. This was hands-down the best bread pudding I have ever had. It was warm in tone, spices and temperature.
It was light and chewy, and I wanted to sleep in a bed of it. This paired with a black coffee made the perfect conclusion to this excellent meal. Try it for yourself. I am very glad my friend recommended this place to me, and I am happy to recommend it to you.