When a singer from New Orleans walks into "American Idol" auditions, the judges assume they'll bring it.
What Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan weren't anticipating was Kevin Gullage's response to Richie's query: "So who was the 'American Idol' artist that inspired you?"
"William Hung," New Orleanian Gullage answered without hesitation.
Which prompted that sound effect of a needle slding across a record. Woah!
For those unfamiliar, Hung is the 20-year old engineering student from Los Angeles who had his 15 minutes of fame after his memorable 2004 audition before then-judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Louisiana native Randy Jackson.
Hung attempted Ricky Martin's "She Bangs." Unfortunately, he couldn't sing or dance but happily did both. Jackson held a piece of paper in front of his face so Hung couldn't see how hard he was laughing. Cowell gave it several painful seconds, then held up a hand for Hung to cease and desist. Needless to say, that was the end of Hung's "Idol" journey, although he did gain notoriety and a few commercial gigs from the performance.
So how did he inspire Louisiana hopeful Gullage?
"He (Hung) came to audition and he said, 'I have no formal training. I'm going to put it all out there,'" Gullage told the judges.
The 23-year-old singer then took to the piano, performing Otis Redding's soulful "That's How Strong My Love Is."
"My friend, you've got so much flava, it's going to be such an exciting adventure," Richie offered. "We haven't voted yet, but I can pretty much tell you …"
Gullage, grabbing his washboard tie from offstage, told the trio, "We're about to have a whole lot of Louisiana fun. This is my friend," he said, pointing to his tin musical accessory.
He led a rousing round of Hank Williams' "Jambalaya (On the Bayou)," accompanied by Richie on the cow bell, Perry on tambourine and Bryan on shaker.
Gullage eventually received a golden ticket to advance on in the competition. Look for him in the Hollywood Week episodes of the ABC series, which start airing at 7 p.m. on Monday after a final night of auditions airing at 7 p.m. Sunday. "Idol" is in its 20th season, its first 15 on FOX before shifting to ABC.
"It was one of the best days of my life, honestly," Gullage said as he exited the audition. "We had a party like one out of the Louisiana history books, I promise."